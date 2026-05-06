3 Blazers Trade Chips Who Could Be Moved This Offseason

The Portland Trail Blazers are going to scour the league for possible trades they can make to improve the team.

They don't have any draft picks after trading each of them in 2021 to the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans, so the best way they can improve the squad is on the trade market. Here's a look at three players the Blazers could dangle in trade talks that could shake things up in Portland.

Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday against the Phoenix Suns. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Holiday remains one of the premier perimeter defenders in the NBA, his value to the Blazers is increasingly tethered to his mentorship of a rebuilding backcourt.

However, from a trade perspective, he represents a plug-and-play championship piece for a contender. Given the fact that the Blazers will get Damian Lillard back in the lineup next season, it could be wise for the team to trade him this offseason.

Moving him now allows Portland to capitalize on his remaining elite defensive lateral quickness before the inevitable physical decline that typically hits guards in their mid-30s.

Kris Murray

Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray warms up before game one of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Kris Murray is often viewed through the lens of his twin brother, Keegan, but his value to Portland is specifically rooted in his potential as a connector.

For a trade partner, Murray is the quintessential low-usage, high-IQ wing that every modern offense requires to function. Murray has one year left on his contract, so the Blazers might consider moving on from him before he could walk in free agency.

Murray is older than the typical prospect at 25, meaning his value is highest to a team that needs immediate rotation depth rather than a long-term project. If the Blazers believe his ceiling is a high-end role player, swapping him for a high-upside developmental piece or a future unprotected pick aligns better with their current core's maturity curve.

Shaedon Sharpe

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe walks off the court after participating in warm ups against the San Antonio Spurs | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Including Sharpe in trade discussions will only happen if the Blazers can score a blockbuster trade for a player that could turn them into a contender.

Sharpe’s ability to force defenders to over-rotate on his drives opens the floor for Portland's perimeter shooters in a way no one else can.

If Portland dangles Sharpe, they are trading the potential All-NBA talent to accelerate a specific positional need elsewhere on the floor, which is why any deal involving him is risky. However, with the ascent of Deni Avdija, the Blazers could look to build the team around him and trade Sharpe for a player that is more complementary to his style of play.