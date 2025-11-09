Trail Blazers Announce Major Shaedon Sharpe Injury Update vs Heat
The Portland Trail Blazers have announced an encouraging injury update for recently-extended shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe ahead of their evening road tilt against the Miami Heat.
Per Portland's public relations team, Sharpe has been upgraded from the sore left calf that has been ailing him.
The 6-foot-6 swingman has been relatively inefficient to start the season, but he hasn't been shy when it comes to looking for his shot. Across eight healthy bouts, Sharpe has been averaging 18.1 points while slashing .370/.263/.909, along with 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.5 assists in just 26.8 minutes per.
Portland isn't exactly healthy heading into Saturday's Heat meeting.
Nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard remains on the shelf with a left Achilles tendon tear. The 35-year-old future first-ballot Hall of Famer is slated to sit out the entire season.
Third-year point guard Scoot Henderson has yet to recover from his left hamstring tear, and will wait for another day to make his 2025-26 season debut. All-Defensive Team wing Matisse Thybulle (left thumb ligament tear) is out for a while, as is newly signed guard Blake Wesley.
Two-way signing Javonte Cooke is with the Rip City Remix, Portland's NBAGL affiliate.
Per Underdog NBA, Portland will start two-time All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday, Sharpe, All-Defensive Team forward Toumani Camara, possible 2026 All-Star forward Deni Avdija, and new starting center Donovan Clingan.
A Litany of Absences for Miami
According to the NBA's most recent injury report, Miami will be missing several critical pieces.
Three-time All-Star power forward/center Bam Adebayo will be sidelined with a sprain left big toe. One-time All-Star shooting guard Tyler Herro underwent a left ankle surgery ahead of the season and will miss multiple months of action. Two-way signing Myron Gardner is getting rips with the Heat's NBAGL affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Rookie Heat combo guard Kasparas Jakucionis (right groin strain), third-year small forward Jaime Jaquez (left ankle sprain), freshly-extended power forward Nikola Jovic (right hip contusion), wing Pelle Larsson (illness), and guard Norman Powell (right ankle sprain) will all suit up for Miami. Point guard Terry Rozier is on leave from the NBA as he deals with an FBI indictment.
