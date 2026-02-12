Jazz Injury News Affects Blazers Game

The Portland Trail Blazers are taking on the Utah Jazz, who are expected to be short-handed for the final game of the first half of the season.

The Jazz recently acquired Memphis Grizzlies All-Star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. in trade, but he is dealing with an injury that could cost him the rest of the regular season.

"BREAKING: Utah Jazz star Jaren Jackson Jr. is likely to miss the remainder of the season to undergo surgery on his left knee to ensure his longterm health after a localized PVNS growth was discovered post trade, league sources tell me," NBA insider Chris Haynes tweeted.

Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. reacts against the Miami Heat. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Blazers Get Reprieve With Jazz Injury

With Jackson Jr. out, now the Blazers need to take advantage of a short-handed Utah squad. Jackson Jr. has played well so far in his three games with the Jazz, averaging 22.3 points per game in just 24 minutes of action per night.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy spoke about what Jackson Jr. can bring to the team to complement Lauri Markkanen.

“He’s been a really good player for a while. He’s shown a variety of ways to attack offensively.

Obviously, we tried to move him around a little bit tonight, and we’re still trying to get a feel for

different things that we can do with him; he’s got great touch," Hardy said after Jackson's debut against the Magic.

"Like that little push shot, half floater, half hook that he shoots with both hands is a weapon. I thought the size that he provides with Nurk (Jusuf Nurkic) and Lauri (Markkanen) defensively made it hard for Orlando to score in the paint. He only took five threes. I think he didn’t settle tonight, which I thought was great. He played with a lot of force. There’s a lot to build on there.”

Even with Jackson Jr. out, the Jazz will look to keep the motion flowing in the offense.

“Move around. Just keep moving. Never stop moving... there is always going to be somebody

who can make a play, and who can be a threat. But just keep making the right play, the right

screen, the right pass," Jackson Jr. said of the Jazz offense.

Tip-off between the Blazers and Jazz is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT inside the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Fans can watch them on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

