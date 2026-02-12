How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Jazz, Injury Report, Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers are set to play their final game of the first half of the season when they visit Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz.

It's the second night of a back-to-back for both teams. The Blazers lost by 24 points to the Minnesota Timberwolves, while the Jazz took care of the Sacramento Kings in a 32-point route. Both teams took their foot off the gas in the second half, so they should be rested a little more than they normally would for the second half of a back-to-back. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz Game Details

• Matchup: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz

• Date: Thursday, February 12

• Kickoff Time: 6:00 PM PST

• Location: Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah

What channel is Trail Blazers vs. Jazz on?

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz will air on the Rip City Television Network.

How to stream Trail Blazers vs. Jazz live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Rip City Radio 620 Portland

• Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Trail Blazers injury report

• PG Damian Lillard (OUT - Achilles)

• SF Matisse Thybulle (OUT - thumb, knee)

• PG Scoot Henderson (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)

• SF Deni Avdija (QUESTIONABLE - back)

• C Robert Williams III (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

• SG Shaedon Sharpe (OUT - calf)

• SF Kris Murray (OUT - back)

Jazz injury report

• C Walker Kessler (OUT - shoulder)

• SF Elijah Harkless (OUT - hamstring)

• PG Keyonte George (OUT - ankle)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Caleb Love drives to the basket during the second half against Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz preview

The Blazers are hoping to go into the All-Star break on the right foot as they take on the Jazz on the road. The Blazers have won the first two games of the season series and can clinch a victory on that front with a win in Salt Lake City.

Given the fact that the Jazz have employed unique strategies towards winning, it could work to the Blazers' benefit. It's the final game before the All-Star break, so the Jazz might sit some of their regular starters, opening the door for Portland to sneak out a win. The Blazers will also likely not be at 100 percent, but their motives at this point in the season differ from the Jazz.

The Blazers just need to play their game and if they execute their plan, they should be coming out on top.

Read More Portland Trail Blazers On SI Stories