Why Blazers' Toumani Camara Has Become Top Defender in NBA

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara is emerging as one of the key players in the rebuild for the franchise.

Camara signed a long-term extension with the Blazers before the season began, keeping him in Portland until the end of the 2029-30 campaign. Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes Camara is one of the most underrated players in the league.

"This version of the Portland Trail Blazers was supposed to be built off of lottery picks like Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe. Instead, it's a 52nd overall selection that's been the stabilizing force in the starting lineup," Swartz wrote. "Despite nearly going undrafted in 2023, Toumani Camara has been a full-time starter for the last two-and-a-half years in Portland and has developed into one of the best defenders in the entire NBA.

"He started to get some recognition last season by making the All-Defensive Second Team and has been even better this year on both sides of the ball. Camara is up to 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game while making 37.6 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes.

"Camara uses his 6'7", 230-pound frame to guard nearly every position. He's strong enough to knock opponents off balance without fouling, gets his hands in passing lanes and even challenges big men at the rim."

Camara's Defense Makes Big Impact For Blazers

Chicago Bulls forward Leonard Miller defends against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Blazers are below average in terms of defense, but they would be far worse without Camara on the wing defending the opponent's top scorer. He came into the league with a strong defensive game, but has slowly made up for his offensive woes over the course of his career.

His offensive improvements led to him getting a contract extension and the Blazers believe he will continue to get better over the span of the deal. Camara is the type of player every contending team needs to have, so the Blazers should be fortunate to have him on board for the foreseeable future.

If Camara can continue to grow for the Blazers in the second half of the decade, he could be part of some strong Portland teams if the front office finds the right players to place around him.

Camara and the Blazers are back in action against the Hornets tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. PT inside the Spectrum Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.