Yang Hansen Can Build Off All-Star Momentum, But Blazers Need to Assist

Portland Trail Blazers rookie Yang Hansen is fresh off of his debut at the NBA's All-Star Weekend.

Yang participated in the Rising Stars Challenge, giving him a chance to showcase his skills on an international stage. He did just that, which is why CBS Sports writer Cameron Salerno named him as one of the winners of the Rising Stars Challenge even though his team did not win its initial game.

"One of the biggest stars of the first semifinal game of the night was Yang Hansen. The No. 16 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft came off the bench and scored 10 points for Team Austin that was coached by Austin Rivers. Considering that Hansen is averaging just 7.5 minutes per game in his rookie season with Portland, this was the kind of performance that he could build upon in the remainder of the season," Salerno wrote.

Yang Hansen of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots against Jeremiah Fears of the New Orleans Pelicans | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Yang Hansen Impresses at All-Star Weekend

For most players at All-Star Weekend, this isn't an opportunity to develop their game more than it really is just a showcase. However, for a player like Yang, who has not played a lot in the NBA this season, this is a chance for him to boost some confidence against some of the game's brightest young talent. He was able to do that, and it could spark more for the Blazers down the line.

Yang is unfortunately a victim of circumstance when it comes to his opportunity with the Blazers. While the team had high hopes for him and traded up to acquire him in the draft, he is in somewhat of a log jam behind second-year pro Donovan Clingan, who has made a massive leap in his second season compared to his first.

Many thought Yang's fit with the Blazers was odd given the fact that Clingan was chosen in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft, but that is proving to be true in Yang's first season in the league.

Perhaps there is a chance for both Yang and Clingan to be part of the team's long-term future. However, Clingan will get the chance to compete now, and unless he blows it, that spot in the rotation should be his, which could limit Yang and his potential in Portland for the years to come.

Yang and the Blazers return to the court on Friday against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

