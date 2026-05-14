A Perfect Free Agent Fit for the Blazers Could Be Emerging

The Portland Trail Blazers are looking for ways to improve their roster in free agency this offseason.

While general manager Joe Cronin continues to lean into a youth movement centered on Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, the roster remains desperate for efficient, high-volume floor spacing and veteran leadership. Enter a familiar face who just reached the pinnacle of his individual career: Norman Powell.

Powell is fresh off a career-best campaign that saw him finally break through the All-Star glass ceiling. The narrative surrounding Powell has shifted from reliable role player to elite offensive threat, making him one of the most intriguing names on the 2026 market. The Blazers offense benefits with an All-Star talent like Powell on the court.

"Powell won a title in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors. Now, deep into a stellar career, the UCLA product was finally named a first-time All-Star. In Miami, he's provided a steady 21.7 points per game, while shooting 38 percent from three-point range," Bleacher Report contributor Eric Pincus wrote.

"Turning 33 in May, Powell may not be the target of a team with a younger core, but he'd be a nice addition to a franchise looking to compete deep into the playoffs, including a potential return to the Heat, perhaps by extension."

The Case For Norman Powell's Return to Blazers

Miami Heat guard Norman Powell drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

While the Blazers’ timeline leans young, the current salary cap situation suggests they need high-impact veterans who don't require long-term max commitments. Portland is projected to have access to the Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception (MLE), worth roughly $14-15 million.

Adding Powell provides three immediate advantages for the Blazers.

Scoot Henderson’s development requires driving lanes. Powell’s 38 percent shooting from deep forces defenders to stay home, preventing the defensive collapses that stifled Portland’s offense last season.

With a championship ring from his days in Toronto and a fresh All-Star nod in Miami, Powell offers a blueprint for professionalism. He knows how to win at the highest level, which the Blazers could use more of.

In Miami, Powell proved he is more than just a 3-and-D specialist, averaging 2.5 assists and creating his own shot when the primary offense stalled.

Potential Hurdles

Under the ownership of Tom Dundon, the Blazers have prioritized staying below the first apron ($209 million) to maintain trade flexibility. Signing Powell would likely require a creative "sign-and-trade" or a competitive use of the MLE.

Powell is eligible for a massive extension in Miami, but the Heat face their own defensive concerns with a Powell-Tyler Herro backcourt. If Miami hesitates, Portland should strike.

A return to the Pacific Northwest would allow Powell to bookend his career where he previously thrived, providing the Blazers with the scoring punch necessary to transition from a play-in contender to a playoff mainstay. While he turns 33 this month, his efficiency suggests he has several elite years left in the tank.