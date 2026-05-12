Why Blazers, Magic Trade Needs to Happen During the Offseason

The Portland Trail Blazers are going to be a team to watch on the trade market this offseason as they look for ways to improve the roster.

The Blazers are in need of improvement in a few key areas, and without a draft pick to work with, they will have to be even more aggressive on the trade market.

The team could look at making a trade with the Orlando Magic, another team expected to be on the lookout for a big move, swapping Jrue Holiday for Jalen Suggs.

Why Blazers Do The Trade

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday drives to the basket during the first half against San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

This move is about accelerating the timeline for rebuilding the roster by adding a blue-chip defensive identity for the Blazers. While losing a veteran leader in Holiday is difficult, acquiring Jalen Suggs gives the Blazers one of the most tenacious young perimeter defenders in the NBA.

Suggs’ ability to disrupt passing lanes and pressure the ball fits perfectly into a long-term core, offering a rugged backcourt pairing that can mask the defensive lapses often found in young teams.

Suggs is often asked to be a primary ball-handler for the Magic, but a move to the Blazers would allow him to play more off-ball next to Damian Lillard. While his shooting woes are questionable, working alongside Dame will allow Suggs to focus on other areas of his game rather than his 3-point shot.

Why Magic Do The Trade

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs warms up before the game against the Detroit Pistons. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Magic are currently a team on the precipice of contention, possessing a wealth of young talent but lacking the necessary veteran to navigate deep playoff runs. Acquiring Jrue Holiday instantly solves their need for elite, championship-tested playmaking and floor spacing.

Holiday’s veteran poise would allow Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to focus on their scoring roles without the burden of constant primary initiation.

In a competitive Eastern Conference, the Magic would be betting that Holiday’s defense and clutch shot-making are the final ingredients needed to transform them from a rising young squad into a legitimate contender.

The Bottom Line

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday against the Phoenix Suns. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ultimately, this trade represents a classic swap that addresses the primary existential questions for both franchises.

The Blazers get younger and more athletic, securing a foundational piece that matches the timeline of their rebuild.

On the flip side, the Magic consolidate their depth to land a perennial All-Defensive guard who can stabilize their offense.

While parting with a high-ceiling player like Suggs is a risk for Orlando, and losing Holiday’s leadership hurts Portland’s locker room, the fit provides a rare win-win scenario that could shift the trajectory of both teams heading into next season.