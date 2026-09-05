The Blazers' Biggest X-Factor Heading Into 2026-27 NBA Season

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Scoot Henderson is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and it's up in the air whether the team will offer him a contract at the end of the year.

Henderson would enter restricted free agency if the Blazers don't re-sign him, which allows Portland to match any offer that is given to him in free agency. His performance in the 2026-27 campaign, the Blazers will not only dictate his future, but the team as well.

Scoot Henderson is Blazers' Biggest X-Factor

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson enters Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henderson may not be the future franchise point guard the Blazers hoped he would be when he was selected with the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, behind Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller. He can still be a key part of the team's success if he adapts to what's been given to him.

Henderson finds himself in a crowded backcourt with Ja Morant, Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday, with all of those ball handlers and All-Star forward Deni Avdija also on the court. Henderson is having to transform his game, but there is reason to believe that he can be successful in this role.

Last season, he saw his assists drop from 5.1 to 3.7 per game, but his scoring average went up from 12.7 to 14.2. Henderson will have to play more off-ball than he did in the past, but we saw how comfortable he grew in that role towards the end of last season.

During the playoffs, Henderson found himself on the three-point line often, and he was letting it fly during the five games against the San Antonio Spurs. Henderson made 13 of 28 threes, good for a 46.4 percent clip, which was definitely a step up from his 35.2 percent during the season.

Henderson has shown growth as a shooter throughout his career, and it's definitely something the Blazers will need from him during the upcoming season.

The Blazers were one of the worst three-point shooting teams last season, ranking 26th in three-point percentage. Adding Lillard back into the mix will definitely help those numbers get back to where they want to be. Henderson is going to need to be part of that equation as well.

With Shaedon Sharpe out for most of the season, Henderson may have to step up as a shooting guard more than a point guard. If he can continue to grow at the trajectory he was on during the end of last season in the playoffs, there could be room for him on the team with a brand-new contract next offseason.