Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe Injury Opens Door for Scoot Henderson Breakout

Four months have passed since Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson — to some degree — used a sizzling-hot start in the 2026 NBA Playoffs to rewrite the story arc of his career.

Henderson will have every opportunity to prove that it’s the former, especially as Portland seeks to overcome both the loss of Shaedon Sharpe and the inevitable growing pains of their new backcourt.

Experts across the league are already building stock in what that three-game postseason heatwave could do for Henderson’s future confidence, and Danny Chau of The Ringer was the latest, listing Henderson among the players most likely to break out in 2026-27.

Scoot Henderson's Time is Now

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson reacts after scoring a three point basket. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rationale was both simple and understandable: during a postseason in which the San Antonio Spurs put padlocks in backcourt scorers throughout, Henderson was among the rare ones to elevate on the national stage.

Chau’s premise is also of the true-lover-of-basketball type; during a recent practice, Henderson broke out a pair of jaw-dropping between-the-leg slams — the type of jam that would earn a “50” in the Dunk Contest — which prompts a thought about whether or not Henderson’s athletic gifts, ironically, can reach another stratosphere.

“In his three years in the league, he’s dealt with at least six lower-body injuries, including the hamstring tear that kept him sidelined for the first four months of last season. This upcoming campaign could feature the healthiest Scoot Henderson we’ve seen in a while," Chau wrote.

The numbers back that up profoundly. Henderson has had spurts of brilliance when healthy; the problem is, he simply hasn’t been often. The electrifying guard has played in only 163 of a possible 251 games — about 65 percent of games — including the postseason.

Chau also notes one tangible area that Henderson could improve in 2026-27, something that could bump both his efficiency and per-game statistics up multiple notches.

“But if there is a void in Scoot’s game that could vastly change his outlook moving forward, it’s his ability to finish in the lane. Even if his explosiveness isn’t in the same tier as some of the all-time athletic marvels at his position, there’s no reason for a player with his length and build to shoot 28.6 percent from the zone 3 to 10 feet away from the rim," Chau wrote.

The question that matters now: is Henderson’s future trajectory more indicative of the first three games of that postseason series against the Spurs, in which he averaged 23.3 points on 56.5 percent shooting? Or the last two, in which he averaged just 2.5 points on 15.4 percent shooting?

The answer will reveal itself during the upcoming season.