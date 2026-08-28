Blazers' Yang Hansen Provides Hope After China FIBA Qualifier

Portland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen is the franchise's biggest development project as he tries to navigate NBA life at just 21 years old.

Yang is the youngest member of the Blazers roster and arguably the most raw. He spent most of his rookie season in the G League with the Rip City Remix, but logged 43 appearances with the Blazers in the NBA, mostly in garbage time.

Yang still has a lot of work to do in order to become a consistent NBA rotation player, but his latest international showing for China against Qatar in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers is a sign of who he can be if he plays up to his potential.

Strength ✅

Touch ✅

Range ✅

Game feeling ✅



Hansen Yang is the absolute full package 💯#FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/vRI1KOQob5 — FIBA Basketball World Cup 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 27, 2026

What This Means for the Blazers

In the raw game film, you can see where Yang has taken strides from even just a few months ago at the Las Vegas Summer League. His post moves look crisper than they did at any point last season, which is definitely a sign of how the Blazers coaching staff is developing him.

Yang scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds in China's 83-57 win over Qatar, giving them a much-needed win in Group A qualifying. Yang won't be around for the entirety of the team's qualifying journey as it bleeds into the NBA season, so China is hoping to get all it can out of Yang while he is available.

Yang getting these reps during the offseason is incredibly valuable for his development, especially considering most of the players that are in his position aren't getting to play in the World Cup qualifiers this summer. It gives Yang a chance to build his game when he otherwise wouldn't in a different summer.

Of course, Yang is going up against inferior talent compared to what he will face in the G League and NBA. He was the only NBA player on the court for either team, and it showed. Yang is doing what he should be doing against players that simply aren't on his level.

Considering Yang played just under 20 minutes for China and he was the leading scorer, it's a sign that he is making the most of his playing time. He is doing what's needed to contribute for his team efficiently.

I don't think his domination against non-NBA talent is something to change our opinions of him, but him performing well in an organized game like this is certainly not a bad thing.