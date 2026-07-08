12 Facts on the Portland Trail Blazers' Summer League Roster

The Portland Trail Blazers are bound for Las Vegas with the NBA Summer League from July 9-19.

Here's a look at all 12 players on the roster and a bit of insight on who they are and what they can bring to the table:

Jalen Bridges

Baylor Bears forward Jalen Bridges dribbles during the second half against the Clemson Tigers. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bridges played eight games for the Phoenix Suns during the 2024-25 campaign after going undrafted. He spent the past season with the Maine Celtics in the G League and is hoping to catch on for a two-way deal this season.

Flynn Cameron

UC Riverside Highlanders guard Flynn Cameron drives to the basket against Creighton Bluejays guard Baylor Scheierman. | USA TODAY Sports

Cameron is one of the first New Zealand-born players to participate in the Las Vegas Summer League. He was the NBL Most Improved Player for the 2025-26 season for the Adelaide 36ers. This offseason, he signed with the Southwest Metro Pirates in the NBL1 League, which is a developmental league for Australia.

He spent two seasons at DePaul from 2018 to 2020 before transferring to UC Riverside, where he used the final three years of his collegiate eligibility. In his best collegiate season, he averaged 13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for UC Riverside in his senior year.

Andrew Carr

Kentucky Wildcats forward Andrew Carr watches the action from the sideline. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Carr returns to the Blazers' summer league squad after participating last year. He joined the Rip City Remix last season in the G League, and there is potential for him to remain with them if he has a solid showing in Las Vegas. The 6-11 center played college ball at Delaware and Wake Forest before transferring to Kentucky as a fifth-year senior.

Aliou Diarra

Diarra went undrafted in 2023 and spent this past season playing for Virtus Bologna in Lega Basket Serie A. He is expected to be a backup for Yang Hansen at the center position as he stands 6-10.

Barry Dunning

Pittsburgh Panthers guard Barry Dunning Jr. gestures for his made three-point basket. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dunning spent four years at four different schools throughout his collegiate career, starting in Arkansas before heading to UAB in South Alabama and finishing at Pittsburgh. He averaged 12.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Panthers this past season and is trying to catch on as an undrafted free agent with an opportunity from the Blazers.

Frankie Fidler

Michigan State forward Frankie Fidler drives to the basket against Auburn during the second half of the Elite Eight. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fidler played three years at Omaha before transferring to Michigan State for his senior year. While he averaged 20.1 points and 6.3 rebounds at Omaha in his final season, he was merely a reserve for Tom Izzo's Spartans during his senior year, averaging 7 points per game. He played last season in Latvia but is hoping for more opportunities in the summer league.

Yang Hansen

Portland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen during media day at the Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yang is the most prevalent player on the Blazers' Summer League roster, as the team's most recent draft pick. The Blazers should build their team around Yang and give him the most opportunity to showcase his skills and develop.

Jayson Kent

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jayson Kent looks on during warmups before the game against the Washington Wizards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kent ended last season holding one of the team's two-way contracts and appeared in five games for the team in March and April. He is expected to be one of the key players for the Summer League squad as he looks to retain one of the two-way spots on the roster.

Jaylen Martin

Washington Wizards guard Jaylen Martin looks on during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martin has 16 games of experience in the NBA from the 2024-25 campaign, with three of those games coming with the Brooklyn Nets and the other 13 with the Washington Wizards. Last season, Martin was with the Delaware Blue Coats before joining the Rip City Remix. He averaged 13.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game with the Remix last season.

Quincy Olivari

Los Angeles Lakers guard Quincy Olivari before the game against the Phoenix Suns. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Olivari appeared in two games for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2024-25 season but was not getting a call-up this past season. Olivari was with the Motor City Cruise, the Detroit Pistons' G League affiliate, averaging 12.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

DJ Steward

Duke Blue Devils guard DJ Steward against the Louisville Cardinals. | USA TODAY Sports

Steward only played in one collegiate season at Duke before going into the draft, where he was undrafted. Coming out of high school, he was a five-star prospect and a McDonald's All-American, but he flamed out during his collegiate career.

He has been working his way through the G League with the Stockton Kings, Maine Celtics, Windy City Bulls and Memphis Hustle before signing with Dolomiti Energia Trento in Italy for the 2025-26 season.

Chris Youngblood

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Youngblood during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Youngblood went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft but caught on with the Oklahoma City Thunder and played in 32 games for the team last season before being waived in February. He signed a two-way deal with the Blazers in March and appeared in two games for the team down the stretch of the season. Now he's hoping for a large role on the Summer League squad that could lead to another two-way deal.