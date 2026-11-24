The Portland Trail Blazers are 11-6 through 17 games this season in Micah Nori's first shot as a head coach.

The Blazers hired Nori to a three-year contract with team options at the end of every season. It was a controversial deal at the time and a unique one compared to the rest of the league, but he is already proving in his first month on the job that he is worthy of a new deal.

The Culture is Thriving

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a lot of unrest within the Blazers organization over the past year, Nori has brought a calming presence to the Blazers. His expectations are clear and he is already getting a lot out of every player in one way or another. The team relies on each other, and it doesn't feel as though anyone is discouraged or upset about their role.

The Blazers are playing for one another, and the players are competing for Nori. That togetherness is special in the NBA, and the Blazers are seeing it happen firsthand. Playing on the road so much during the first month of the season is definitely part of what's helping the cause. It will be interesting to see if the Blazers can keep the momentum going once they return to the Moda Center.

The Pieces to the Puzzle Are Fitting

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori talks with guard Damian Lillard. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some pointed out that the biggest challenge with the Blazers would be getting Deni Avdija, Ja Morant, Scoot Henderson, Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard to all fit on the floor. While Morant's injury has alleviated some of that logjam, he has been able to get everyone in a set role that results in winning basketball.

Avdija is the clear leader, and the team looks much different on the floor when he's playing than when he's on the sidelines. When he is the one driving the offense, the Blazers have the best chance to win. Avdija is figuring out how to get his teammates involved and it's proving to be a matchup nightmare for opponents.

In-Game Adjustments are Working

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori questions a call by a referee. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the team's most recent loss against the New York Knicks, the Blazers trailed by 26 points at their lowest point, but they were able to chip away and eventually take the lead with seconds to go. Unfortunately for Portland, a game-winning buzzer-beater from Mikal Bridges sunk them in a game that would have shaken the league.

They made up for it by beating the Philadelphia 76ers in their next contest. The Blazers were tied with the 76ers at halftime, but they managed to build a lead as large as 22 points in the second half, thanks to some strong shot-making and also some in-game adjustments from Nori and the coaching staff.

The Verdict

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori reacts during the second quarter against the New York Knicks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nori probably isn't getting a contract extension anytime soon, even if he deserves it. The contract is, and will always be, a bit of a head scratcher and a deal unlike any other in the league. That said, if Nori can continue along this trend, it could lead to tangible success in the playoffs for Portland, which should lead the Blazers to give him more security after the season.

The Blazers are back in action tomorrow when they take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA Cup matchup. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 pm PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on the ESPN app.