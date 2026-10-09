One Blazers Player Already Flipping the Script at Training Camp

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Scoot Henderson is navigating his way through the team's new-look roster.

After acquiring Ja Morant in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason and getting Damian Lillard back from injury, Henderson's opportunities could be limited when it comes to getting point guard minutes. However, Henderson is not viewing things from that angle. Instead, he is looking at the opportunities ahead and making the most of learning from his new teammates.

"He's been very poised, patient in the offense and just taking the shots. And obviously on the defensive end, he's definitely been way more aggressive," Morant said of Henderson.

Scoot Henderson is Making Quite an Impression

This is a big season for Henderson, as he is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The hope for Henderson is that he can finally step into his own and become the player Portland thought he could be when they selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Perhaps part of the reason why Henderson has been playing so well is that the expectations on him aren't as high as they have been in the past. He is fully coming off the bench this season, with Morant and Lillard both part of the starting lineup, and that might be taking some of the pressure off his plate.

Regardless of why Henderson has shown an improvement over the first two weeks of training camp, he is hoping to prove himself to be a valuable member of the Blazers. The team has had many opportunities to pull the plug on the Henderson era in Portland, but there's a reason why he is still with the organization.

Henderson has had trouble figuring out exactly what his role can be, but now that he has the right players and, hopefully, the right coaching staff guiding him, he might be able to fully become the player he was meant to be.

There's still a lot of time to determine whether Henderson is the right fit for the Blazers, but early returns during training camp suggest that he is making the right strides and the best is yet to come.

Henderson and the Blazers returned to the court on Monday to face off against the London Lions, the two-time defending champions of Super League Basketball. Tip-off is scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center.