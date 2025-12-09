Portland Trail Blazers big man Robert Williams III is functionally on the trade block ahead of the NBA's February 5 trade deadline. As Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer revealed, "Portland is forecasted to be more willing to move Robert Williams III this season compared to last season, when the Trail Blazers maintained a high asking price for the oft-injured big man."

A team that always expects to pay less is the Los Angeles Lakers, who could be in the market for depth at the 5. Is it worth doing business with the team Portland has historically done the least amount of business with?

Definitely. For one side.

Lakers Won't Pay a Premium to Land Robert Williams III

The last thing the Lakers' new ownership group will want to do is overpay for a potential short-term rental at a position the franchise is currently getting solid production from without paying too much of a premium. Deandre Ayton and Jaxon Hayes are pouring in over 20 points and 12 rebounds per game right now at a combined $11.5 million. Williams makes $13.5 million.

It's already tough to make trades. Maybe the Lakers like the idea of a bigger salary that they can swap two players, like say Maxi Kleber and Dalton Knecht, for. Why disrupt the chemistry for a month to just turn around and deal Williams away again before the deadline?

Helping out a fellow West Coast team is less likely than going back to the well with one of the team's most trustworthy trade partners.

Celtics Are Better Trade Opportunity For Robert Williams Than Lakers

The Boston Celtics are tied with the Denver Nuggets for the second-highest number of trades (12) made with the Blazers. Only the Houston Rockets have a stronger trade relationship with Portland at 13.

Having recently agreed to swap Anfernee Simons and Jrue Holiday over the summer, the two teams are familiar and moving in opposite directions; the ideal setup for two franchises to do business together.

While the Lakers would want to lowball in the hopes of landing a bigger fish, the Celtics would be more likely to pay a higher price for their former fan favorite big man.

Joe Cronin should know better than to negotiate with a cutthroat Lakers front office that saw Jeannie Buss fire her family. Especially when Stevens, who has been willing to pay top dollar for the right fit, will likely be looking for upgrades ahead of the deadline.