Victor Wembanyama Ruled Out For Game 3: What It Means For Blazers
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The Portland Trail Blazers are breathing a sigh of relief after it was revealed that Victor Wembanyama would not play for the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 with a concussion.
Wembanyama suffered the concussion in the first half of Game 2 against the Blazers. Portland rallied back to win Game 3 after trailing by 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Tip-off between the Spurs and Blazers is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can stream the game on Amazon Prime Video.
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Jeremy Brener is the publisher for Portland Trail Blazers On SI. He previously served as an editor and writer for Blazer's Edge for three years. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.Follow JeremyBrener