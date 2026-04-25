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Victor Wembanyama Ruled Out For Game 3: What It Means For Blazers

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama won't play against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3. Here's how that changes the game plan.
Jeremy Brener|
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama looks to pass against Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday.
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama looks to pass against Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

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Portland Trail BlazersSan Antonio Spurs

The Portland Trail Blazers are breathing a sigh of relief after it was revealed that Victor Wembanyama would not play for the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 with a concussion.

Wembanyama suffered the concussion in the first half of Game 2 against the Blazers. Portland rallied back to win Game 3 after trailing by 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Tip-off between the Spurs and Blazers is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can stream the game on Amazon Prime Video.

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Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is the publisher for Portland Trail Blazers On SI. He previously served as an editor and writer for Blazer's Edge for three years. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

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