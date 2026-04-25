Victor Wembanyama Ruled Out For Game 3: What It Means For Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are breathing a sigh of relief after it was revealed that Victor Wembanyama would not play for the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 with a concussion.

Wembanyama suffered the concussion in the first half of Game 2 against the Blazers. Portland rallied back to win Game 3 after trailing by 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Tip-off between the Spurs and Blazers is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can stream the game on Amazon Prime Video.