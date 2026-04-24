Spurs vs. Blazers Game 3: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and Injury Report

The Western Conference first-round series shifts to the Pacific Northwest as the Portland Trail Blazers host the San Antonio Spurs for a pivotal Game 3.

After Portland stole home-court advantage with a gritty 106-103 victory in Game 2, the momentum sits with the young Blazers as they enter their first home playoff game since 2021. The Blazers are 24-17 at home this season, which will come into play for a crowd hungry for postseason basketball.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup:

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game 3 Information

San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell drives against Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Moda Center – Portland, OR

TV/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Top Storylines

The biggest question mark is the availability of Victor Wembanyama. After suffering a concussion in Game 2, his status has been upgraded to "Questionable." While he traveled with the team, his presence changes everything. San Antonio won 81.4 percent of games where they were favored by at least 1.5 points this season, a line that heavily depends on their defensive anchor.

Blazers guard Scoot Henderson is coming off a massive 31-point performance in Game 2. His ability to navigate the Spurs' physical defense, led by De'Aaron Fox, has been the series' X-factor. If Henderson continues to shoot efficiently (77.7 percent true shooting in the series so far), the Blazers offense becomes significantly harder to tilt.

With Wembanyama limited or out, the spotlight falls on Luke Kornet to match up against Portland’s duo of Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams III. Portland's interior advantage was key in their Game 2 win.

If Wembanyama is cleared, the Spurs' interior defense likely regains its form. However, Portland’s home crowd and Deni Avdija's consistent scoring threat make the Blazers a dangerous underdog.

In order for the Blazers to pull off a win, they need to rally around their home court advantage much like the Spurs did in Game 1. Whether Wembanyama plays or not, the Blazers have to focus on what they can control.

If they can defend homecourt, they will walk away as the winners of the series with three of the next four games taking place at the Moda Center

Betting Odds

Spread: Spurs -1.5 (FanDuel)

Moneyline: Spurs -130 / Trail Blazers +110

Over/Under: 220.5 points

Trend Note: Portland has covered the spread in 61 percent of their home games this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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