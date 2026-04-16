Victor Wembanyama Injury Changes Things For Blazers vs. Spurs

As the Portland Trail Blazers gear up for their highly anticipated first-round clash against the San Antonio Spurs, all eyes are on Victor Wembanyama and his recent injury.

For the Blazers, the path to an upset just got a lot more complicated. Despite dealing with a lingering left-side rib contusion that sidelined him for the regular season finale against the Denver Nuggets, the 7-4 superstar appears ready to anchor the Spurs’ defense.

However, his recent comments regarding his physical state offer a fascinating and perhaps slightly encouraging glimmer of reality for the Blazers. The Frenchman was refreshingly honest about the physical toll of an 82-game season.

"I'm very close, but we never really go back to 100%, except before your season, the off-season," Wembanyama said. "There's always something going on. In terms of regular season shape, I'm very close."

Wemby was asked how close he is to being back to 100% after the rib injury:



"I'm very close, but we never really go back to 100%, except before your season, the off-season. ... There's always something going on. In terms of regular season shape, I'm very close." — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) April 15, 2026

This is a double-edged sword for the Blazers. On one hand, it confirms that Wembanyama isn't playing at peak physical capacity.

The rib injury, combined with the general wear and tear of the long 82-game season, means there may be moments of vulnerability for Portland to exploit. On the other hand, Wembanyama is still a player who leads the league in blocks at 3.1 per game and can erase a lot of traffic in the paint for the Blazers.

Blazers Have to Test Wembanyama

If Wembanyama isn't at 100 percent, the Blazers' game plan must be to force him to earn everything he gets on both ends of the floor.

The Blazers should force Wembanyama to navigate screens and endure contact in the paint to see how that rib contusion holds up over a seven-game series.

Portland can also use its speed in transition to challenge Wembanyama and see how much he can take. If San Antonio's big man is feeling the grind, a fast-break heavy offense could wear him down as the series goes on.

The Verdict

The Blazers are entering this series as massive underdogs with nothing to lose, but Wembanyama’s admission reminds us that even the most gifted players are human. He is almost at his best, but in the playoffs, the difference between 90 percent and 100 can be the narrow margin Portland needs to steal a game or the series.

Wembanyama said he's close to "regular season shape," but the playoffs are a different animal. Wembanyama hasn't seen a playoff series before, so he may be unfamiliar with the jump from how things need to operate from the regular season to the playoffs. This could be an area the Blazers can exploit.

The Blazers don't need Wembanyama to be out, but they just need him to be human. There is "always something going on," so the Blazers have to find the cracks in a very strong Spurs armor.