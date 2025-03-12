Tyrese Haliburton Pulled Out Dame Lillard’s Signature Celebration After Stunning Bucks
Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers had quite a night against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.
Trailing by three points with just seconds to play, the Pacers lined up in what looked like a football formation for their final inbounds pass. Haliburton streaked free on a wheel route, caught the pass and went up for a shot with his entire body moving sideways.
He hit nothing but net, and was fouled on the play. His subsequent made foul shot gave the Pacers a one-point lead that had seemed near impossible just moments earlier.
On the ensuing possession, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo ran the floor and put up a three, but hit front rim, sealing the Pacers’ victory. After the shot missed, Haliburton was spotted doing the iconic “Dame Time” celebration of Bucks guard Dame Lillard.
It’s not the first time Haliburton has broken out the Dame Time celly in front of Lillard. In the semifinals of the 2023 NBA Cup, Haliburton checked the time after hitting a dagger three.
After that game, Lillard said that he respected Haliburton using his celebration, but warned him to stay humble, as the good times can turn on a dime. On Tuesday, Haliburton found occasion to use the celebration one more time against its originator.