Tyrese Haliburton Is Taking His WWE Lore to a New Level

The staredown with Jalen Brunson won't be Hali's only WWE cameo.

Brigid Kennedy

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton at WWE Monday Night Raw on June 24, 2024.
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton at WWE Monday Night Raw on June 24, 2024. / WWE/Getty Images
It has been quite the WWE-filled week for the NBA.

After the New York Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics to advance to the Eastern Conference finals, where they'll face the Indiana Pacers, a clip of Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Knicks guard Jalen Brunson squaring up at a WWE SmackDown last summer resurfaced online, spawning hilarious chatter about NFL-esque scriptwriting in the World Wrestling Entertainment universe.

And now, just days later, it has been revealed that users will actually be able to play as Haliburton, a known wrestling fan, in the new WWE 2K25 game.

Specifically, Hali will be available in the game's Dunk & Destruction pack.

Per the initial graphic shared online, it would also seem Haliburton's in-game character is wearing the "Tyrese 3:17" shirt the hooper has worn to at least one WWE appearance in real life. A fun touch.

The guard joined this week's Monday Night RAW to break the news.

"I'm really excited," he said. "Obviously, I got the opportunity to come and be in the Garden and experience that and get in the ring a little bit. So, I'm excited about being a playable character in the game and, yeah, it's going to be super cool."

All in all, a great development for Indiana Pacers fans looking to get their Haliburton fix this offseason. Because sometimes, "WTHELLY" just won't cut it.

