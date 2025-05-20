Tyrese Haliburton Is Taking His WWE Lore to a New Level
It has been quite the WWE-filled week for the NBA.
After the New York Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics to advance to the Eastern Conference finals, where they'll face the Indiana Pacers, a clip of Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Knicks guard Jalen Brunson squaring up at a WWE SmackDown last summer resurfaced online, spawning hilarious chatter about NFL-esque scriptwriting in the World Wrestling Entertainment universe.
And now, just days later, it has been revealed that users will actually be able to play as Haliburton, a known wrestling fan, in the new WWE 2K25 game.
Specifically, Hali will be available in the game's Dunk & Destruction pack.
Per the initial graphic shared online, it would also seem Haliburton's in-game character is wearing the "Tyrese 3:17" shirt the hooper has worn to at least one WWE appearance in real life. A fun touch.
The guard joined this week's Monday Night RAW to break the news.
"I'm really excited," he said. "Obviously, I got the opportunity to come and be in the Garden and experience that and get in the ring a little bit. So, I'm excited about being a playable character in the game and, yeah, it's going to be super cool."
All in all, a great development for Indiana Pacers fans looking to get their Haliburton fix this offseason. Because sometimes, "WTHELLY" just won't cut it.