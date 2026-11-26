Updated NBA Cup Standings and Bracket Heading Into Final Night of Group Play
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Just one night remains in 2026 NBA Cup group play.
Heading into the 11-game Black Friday slate—the final night of the group stage—20 teams remain in the mix to advance to the eight-team knockout bracket. Ten have been eliminated, and just three are undefeated through three or more Cup games. The Mavericks are the only team to clinch a spot in the eight-team bracket, locking up West Group A with a 3–0 record.
On a busy Wednesday night in the Western Conference, the Trail Blazers handed the Spurs their first Cup loss with a 116–111 victory at Moda Center. The Spurs entered the night as the No. 2 seed in the West bracket but now fall to No. 3. Additionally, Jaden McDaniels and the Timberwolves took down the Thunder 113–106 to stay atop West Group B and eliminate Oklahoma City from knockout round contention.
Over in the East, the 76ers (2–1) propelled themselves ahead of the Heat (2–1) in East Group A with a 111–104 win at Xfinity Mobile Arena. (Miami does have a better point differential, but reminder, in group play, the first tiebreaker is head-to-head matchups). Additionally, Knicks improved to 1–2 in NBA Cup play with a 121–102 win over the Cavs, bumping Cleveland out of their spot in the bracket in the process.
Scroll forth for a look at how the eight-team knockout bracket would look if group stage ended Wednesday night, and an updated look at the standings:
Projected 2026 NBA Cup knockout bracket (through games Wednesday, Nov. 25)
In the East, the Celtics remain the No. 1 seed with a 3–0 record and league-best +68 point differential. Boston will win East Group C with a victory over the Hawks on Friday, and even with a loss, the Celtics have a great chance to snag the wild card.
In the West, the Wolves take the No. 1 seed with a 3–0 record and +39 point differential, just edging the Mavericks’ +36 mark. Memphis holds the wild card heading into a Friday night matchup against Minnesota.
NBA Cup standings (through games Wednesday, Nov. 25)
Key
- x- clinched group
- e-eliminated
West: Group A
- x-Mavericks (3–0, +36) || @ Suns
- Nuggets (2–1, -3) || @ Jazz
- e-Rockets (2–2, +5)
- e-Suns (1–2, -9) || vs. Mavericks
- e-Jazz (0–3, -29) || vs. Nuggets
West: Group B
- Timberwolves (3–0, +39) || vs. Grizzlies
- Grizzlies (2–1, +18) || @ Timberwolves
- e-Thunder (2–2, +29)
- e-Clippers (1–2, -43) || vs. Pelicans
- e-Pelicans (0–3, -43) || @ Clippers
West: Group C
- Spurs (2–1, +48)
- Trail Blazers (2–1, +12)
- Warriors (2–1, -2)
- Lakers (2–1, -9)
- e-Kings (0–4, -49)
West: Wild Card
- Grizzlies (2–1, +18)
- Trail Blazers (2–1, +12)
- Nuggets (2–1, -3)
- Warriors (2–1, -2)
- Lakers (2–1, -9)
East: Group A
- Magic (3–1, -1)
- Raptors (2–1, +10) || vs. Nets
- Pistons (2–1, +31) || vs. Bucks
- Nets (1–2, -11) || @ Raptors
- e-Bucks (0–3, -29) || @ Pistons
East: Group B
- 76ers (2–1, -12) || @Pacers
- Heat (2–1, +25) || @ Knicks
- Cavaliers (2–2, +2)
- Pacers (1–2, -27) || vs. 76ers
- Knicks (1–2, +12) || vs. Heat
East: Group C
- Celtics (3–0, +68) || vs. Hawks
- Hawks (2–1, +21) || @ Celtics
- Wizards (2–2, -2)
- e-Bulls (2–2, -16)
- e-Hornets (0–4, -71)
East: Wild Card
- Heat (2–1, +25) || @ Knicks
- Hawks (2–1, +21) || @ Celtics
- Raptors (2–1, +10) || vs. Nets
- Pistons (2–1, +31) || vs. Bucks
- Cavaliers (2–2, +2)
- Wizards (2–2, -2)
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Tom Dierberger leads Sports Illustrated’s NBA coverage as the Deputy News Director. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at Fox Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor’s in communication from St. John’s University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.Follow tomdierberger