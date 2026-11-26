Just one night remains in 2026 NBA Cup group play.

Heading into the 11-game Black Friday slate—the final night of the group stage—20 teams remain in the mix to advance to the eight-team knockout bracket. Ten have been eliminated, and just three are undefeated through three or more Cup games. The Mavericks are the only team to clinch a spot in the eight-team bracket, locking up West Group A with a 3–0 record .

On a busy Wednesday night in the Western Conference, the Trail Blazers handed the Spurs their first Cup loss with a 116–111 victory at Moda Center. The Spurs entered the night as the No. 2 seed in the West bracket but now fall to No. 3. Additionally, Jaden McDaniels and the Timberwolves took down the Thunder 113–106 to stay atop West Group B and eliminate Oklahoma City from knockout round contention.

Over in the East, the 76ers (2–1) propelled themselves ahead of the Heat (2–1) in East Group A with a 111–104 win at Xfinity Mobile Arena. (Miami does have a better point differential, but reminder , in group play, the first tiebreaker is head-to-head matchups). Additionally, Knicks improved to 1–2 in NBA Cup play with a 121–102 win over the Cavs, bumping Cleveland out of their spot in the bracket in the process.

Scroll forth for a look at how the eight-team knockout bracket would look if group stage ended Wednesday night, and an updated look at the standings:

Projected 2026 NBA Cup knockout bracket (through games Wednesday, Nov. 25)

In the East, the Celtics remain the No. 1 seed with a 3–0 record and league-best +68 point differential. Boston will win East Group C with a victory over the Hawks on Friday, and even with a loss, the Celtics have a great chance to snag the wild card.

In the West, the Wolves take the No. 1 seed with a 3–0 record and +39 point differential, just edging the Mavericks’ +36 mark. Memphis holds the wild card heading into a Friday night matchup against Minnesota.

A look at the NBA Cup bracket through games Wednesday, Nov. 25. | Sports Illustrated graphic

NBA Cup standings (through games Wednesday, Nov. 25)

Key

x- clinched group

e-eliminated

West: Group A

x-Mavericks (3–0, +36) || @ Suns Nuggets (2–1, -3) || @ Jazz e-Rockets (2–2, +5) e-Suns (1–2, -9) || vs. Mavericks e-Jazz (0–3, -29) || vs. Nuggets

West: Group B

Timberwolves (3–0, +39) || vs. Grizzlies Grizzlies (2–1, +18) || @ Timberwolves e-Thunder (2–2, +29) e-Clippers (1–2, -43) || vs. Pelicans e-Pelicans (0–3, -43) || @ Clippers

West: Group C

Spurs (2–1, +48) Trail Blazers (2–1, +12) Warriors (2–1, -2) Lakers (2–1, -9) e-Kings (0–4, -49)

West: Wild Card

Grizzlies (2–1, +18) Trail Blazers (2–1, +12) Nuggets (2–1, -3) Warriors (2–1, -2) Lakers (2–1, -9)

East: Group A

Magic (3–1, -1) Raptors (2–1, +10) || vs. Nets Pistons (2–1, +31) || vs. Bucks Nets (1–2, -11) || @ Raptors e-Bucks (0–3, -29) || @ Pistons

East: Group B

76ers (2–1, -12) || @Pacers Heat (2–1, +25) || @ Knicks Cavaliers (2–2, +2) Pacers (1–2, -27) || vs. 76ers Knicks (1–2, +12) || vs. Heat

East: Group C

Celtics (3–0, +68) || vs. Hawks Hawks (2–1, +21) || @ Celtics Wizards (2–2, -2) e-Bulls (2–2, -16) e-Hornets (0–4, -71)

East: Wild Card

Heat (2–1, +25) || @ Knicks Hawks (2–1, +21) || @ Celtics Raptors (2–1, +10) || vs. Nets Pistons (2–1, +31) || vs. Bucks Cavaliers (2–2, +2) Wizards (2–2, -2)

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