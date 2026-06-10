Cameron Boozer Opens Up on Duke Heartbreak, 2026 NBA Draft & Growing Up as the son of Carlos Boozer

See you, bro.

With the 2026 NBA draft just weeks away, we joined Cameron Boozer for a ride through the streets of Miami.

So, uh, what's your mindset like these days?

Like, I mean, I'm just enjoying it, man, you know, uh, back home right now, stacking days is getting better, but I'm just excited for the future, you know, some uncertainty, but, you know, you kind of throw yourself into all that, and, you know, it's gonna be a lot of fun for sure.

What does your lifestyle look like right now?

I mean, just working out really, trying to get prepared for the next level, some golf, spending time with my girls.

There's a lot of basketball right now.

Trying to imagine like you're in a game, you know, it's, you can prepare for the next level, the highest level of basketball.

It's a lot of attention to detail, um, a lot of skill work this summer I've worked so far.

Talk us through what a normal day these days looks like for you.

Um, you know, work out in the morning, lift normally, and a lot of the times going back for a second workout, it's all shooting, just getting the shot right, take a nap, hang out with my girl, but in the offseason, you know, it's a grind, but at the end of the day it's a lot of fun just because uh you're doing what you love.

Maybe throwing some golf here and there.

You talked about not being very good at golf.

What, what makes you love it?

I mean, it's addicting.

I, I don't know how to kind of explain the feeling, but I, I feel like.

What makes it so fun is that it's challenging and it's, it's hard to get better.

I think what's also interesting is even an average player who's not great, at any moment you can hit a shot that's like amazing.

I think it's what gets you coming back.

Things didn't go exactly how you want it in Duke.

How long will that heartbreak sit with you?

Um, I mean, that heartbreak's gonna be there for a long time.

And I, I can't tell you how long, but it's not something you just get over, you know, one day to the next, so.

I know your brother really took it hard.

He felt like he was responsible.

How do you help him pick himself back up after adversity like that?

Yeah, I mean, I think that's a tough spot to be in.

Obviously, we all know it wasn't just, we didn't lose just because of the last play.

There's not many things I can say that's gonna make him feel better about that, you know, I mean, it's something you gotta deal with and kind of move on from.

It, it sucks, you know, I hate that he has to go through that, but I mean, it's part of the process, part of basketball, it's kind of how things are, you know, and, you know, he, he's really tough.

He's been through a lot of adversity, so, um, I know he's gonna come out stronger and it's gonna make him better at the end of the day.

Any part of you that's jealous that your brother's gonna get another year of the college life, be a Blue Devil for another year?

No, I mean, I'm excited for him, you know, I think it's, it's gonna be a lot of fun.

I'm excited for myself as well.

You know, it would have been great to come back, have another year in college, but both of us are chasing our dream right now.

Both gonna be in great situations, great opportunity, hopefully, so, uh, it's gonna be a lot of fun.

How much have you thought about the fact that you and your brother for the first time ever will be in separate places in a few months?

You know, it hasn't really hit me yet just because, you know, we're still, we're both back home right now working out, so we're still together a lot, but it's definitely gonna be different for sure.

I mean, it's special.

I mean you basically do everything with someone for your whole entire life.

It's gonna be super close.

I just like uh, I loved it.

I, I don't, I don't really know how to explain, you know.

When did you guys zero in on, like, it's gonna be Duke?

First of all, the biggest brand in college basketball, you go there, you're gonna play the biggest games on the biggest stage.

You know, Shire's vision for me and his plan for me and everything, I just think that was the best place for me, you know, when they lay everything out in front of you and how the team's gonna be built and how it's gonna look and how we want to play you and how we're gonna get ready for the next level, Duke's a very hard place to say no to, honestly.

What are you into off the court?

I mean, I like to golf .

Like I said, I'm not very good at it, but I enjoy it.

I watch shows, watch movies, hang out with my family and my girlfriend.

I mean, I'm just a chill guy, you know, but basketball obviously takes up the majority of my time.

Your mom taught you how to drive.

Tell me about that process.

I mean, that was a fun process, you know, learning how to drive.

I was honestly, I'd love to go back to those days, you know, it was a lot of fun, but.

Yeah, she taught us a degree for sure.

My mom, she had a big, the Cadillac Escalade, so learning how to drive in a bigger car, it's interesting.

How has being from the Miami area shaped you?

You know, Miami is a great place, you know, a lot of sunshine, good vibes down here.

It makes being in cold places really hard.

Durham's not even that cold, really, and, uh, the winter was a little tough for me.

How does a kid from Miami fall in love with snowboarding?

That was, that was a good question, man.

I mean, I don't really know how I got into that when I was younger.

I think I started playing the snowboarding video game and then my dad and my mom, uh, we went on a couple of trips.

It was a lot of fun.

Obviously, I don't do that anymore.

I wish I could, honestly, snowboarding is a lot of fun.

What are some of the sacrifices you've had to make?

The biggest sacrifice is this time, you know, the time you put into being great, obviously, you're chasing your dream, your passion, so time away from family, time away from home, having to travel, go and play games , uh, in different states, sometimes different countries, things like that.

But, uh, I mean, everyone has to sacrifice, you know, sometimes people have to sacrifice more than others.

Can you talk about the pros and cons of like being a legacy.

Yeah, I mean, I think there's more pros and cons, but obviously being the son of a legacy, you know, uh, your name's always gonna be tied in together, you know, we growing up, we're always the Boozer twins, the Boozer brothers.

Well, honestly, it's not a bad thing, but at the end of the day, when you're a competitor, you wanna be great at something that you do, make your own story and create your own path.

You're in that world a lot younger, you know, I remember, I think 4th or 5th grade or something like that was our first video that was of us on YouTube, you know, like people coming to our games recording us and in that sense kinda show up that normally wouldn't show up in someone's, uh, journey that early on.

What do you remember about those times, you and your brother at the podium, certain games with your dad.

Yeah, I mean, I don't remember much, but I do have some, some fond memories just because I mean we were young, we were kids at the podium, you know, kind of climbing on the, the table I guess you would call it.

I mean it was fun, you know, just being a kid, enjoying the moment.

You know there's so many different archetypes when it comes to dads in sports.

You know, it was very hands off, you know, he let our, our coaches and our trainers do what they do, you know, you get out there and run ones with your dad?

No, he stopped playing around the time that we could actually compete, so no, no, no, nothing official, nothing official.

You're doing the jump off.

Oh What are the main skills as you prepare for the next level?

Uh, the main skills just, you know, being able to shoot off the dribble, things like that, um, a lot of off the movement shooting.

Uh, it's a lot of skill work in general overall.

What's the biggest thing about draft night that you're looking forward to?

I mean, I think it's, it's a super exciting to think about.

I don't know the emotion I'm gonna be feeling or anything like that, but I, I think that's what I'm most looking forward to, just hearing my name called, you know, something that you dream of walking across that stage.

For me it doesn't matter 12, or 5, you know, in 10 years no one's gonna care about whenever you're drafted.

So you know I'm really more focused on the fit, you know, being in a system that is great for me, a team that really believes in me, because, you know, at the end of the day that matters way more than whether you go.

What was the moment you felt like you were ready for the NBA?

I don't know if there's a specific moment, but I feel like I've, I've been ready, you know, throughout the season.

I mean, I think I had a great year.

I feel ready right now.

I've done a lot of work to be even more ready when I get there, you know, obviously having a year like I did, I think he kind of has to go to the league, but the plan was definitely just to have a big time year and go to the draft.

Can you talk about the excitement around this draft class?

Yeah, I mean, I think what this class has done is special.

I mean, I think everyone can see that it's probably a handful of years that you can go back and say, oh yeah, this freshman class from top to bottom is as good as ours was.

So, but I'm super excited to see, you know, what everyone does in the future, whether it's they're staying in college another year or going to the NBA and you're gonna have a great NBA career.

So, uh, it's gonna be a lot of fun calling everyone and just seeing how everyone turns out.

Tell me a little bit about your sense of style and like what you like and don't like.

I wouldn't call myself a stylish person, but I kinda like a cleaner look, you know, linen pants, maybe a shirt like this, or just a, a plainer t-shirt.

I wouldn't say I have, you know, a weak style or anything like that, but I do like to throw in a nice outfit here and there, going to a nice dinner and things like that.

But, you know, we're, we're getting there though.

Maybe one day, maybe one day.

To be on Sports Illustrated, that's, that's big time, honestly, you know, when we heard we didn't have the opportunity, I was super excited, turned out dope for sure.

Up to this point in your career, what would you say the best game you've ever played has been?

That's a tough question.

Uh, but I would say the game that's kind of meant the most to me was probably our first year, our state championship wins because we're kind of the underdogs.

I was all-American, 3 Division 1 commits, you know, I ended up winning.

So I mean that, that was probably the game that meant the most to me.

It was really emotional, especially because our school is our first state championship in basketball, so that was a lot of fun that game.

I've heard you talk a lot about AD's game in the past.

Is that still the best cop for the type of player you're trying to be?

No, I wouldn't say so, but I just think AD's, his versatility, that's why he was always my favorite player, uh, because he can really do everything on the court.

I mean, Anthony Davis is an incredible player though, for sure, but I would say I want to be more someone who kind of controls the game, you know, controls the whole offense.

As a competitor, who are you excited to compete against in the league next year?

I think it's all the guys that grow, you know, uh, watching, you know, all the guys you look up to, guys like LeBron, Curry, KD, and the guys you grow up and you're in class and you're watching their highlights and things like that, and you know, to have the opportunity to be there one day and play on that stage and, uh, being in these competitive games with the fans going crazy.

I mean, it's really exciting to think about, honestly.

In your own words, who is Cam Boozer?

Oh, I think I'm a chill guy , you know.

Once you get to know me a little more, you know, I, I, I like to somewhat say troll, you know, I just like to, you know, vibe, relax, not do anything too crazy, just a fun, chill guy.

Where would you like to see yourself in 5 years?

5 years, I wanna be the best player in a team that's competing for a championship, you know, that's where I see myself in 5 years.

I think that's kind of what I've done my whole life, competing for championships, uh, at the highest level.

So that's, that's where I see myself being in 5 years.

As our ride came to an end, Cam was surprised to find his custom painted dream car waiting in his driveway.

Yeah.

Oh.

It's hard, bro.

One of the things I was saying coming here, I did so many cars for your dad for 20 years.

Even this first one that I did, and this is like me doing the same thing now with his son.

You weren't even born when I did that.

And then they kept the The wheels, you got the raptor wheels?

Yeah.

I was telling your mom that that wheel I created it looks when the first stuff, yeah, it is.

It does look bigger.

You like it?

That's hard, bro.