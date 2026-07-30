Eladio Carrión on LeBron James & the Sports Behind His Biggest Songs

I really make music for athletes when I'm in the booth.

I really think about, OK, what type of music can I make for someone that's about to run 100 m and, and, and, and qual qualifying rounds like uh, or what, what music can I do it's a 9 to 5 job?

How, how can I make that drive to work a little bit more, you know.

Make them, make them like, you know, go into that, that, that, that, that mode to do great things.

I don't think there's been one song in my life that I've done the song and like I've, I've came up with the, the title first and I just look for keywords.

That, that will probably be cool.

I think Kemba Walker was the one that stood out the most.

He was balling at that time, crazy.

So like, you know, it, it was perfect.

At the moment when I posted it, I, I probably didn't think it was gonna be that big, but you know, that happens a lot in music, man.

He's like, you, there's songs that I believe that should have been, that should have blown up better than it didn't.

There's songs that I didn't think it was gonna do anything, and ended up being one of the biggest songs in my career.

So like, you never know.

open.

says You know, the funny thing about Mbappe, I did that song and I totally forgot that the World, the World Cup was like weeks away.

And some people were like, oh bro, you did that, you did that because of the, the world because they're not like, it was, it was perfect timing.

Like it was, and that was another song, you know, I had done the hook.

I've done everything and like I said Mbappe so many times, like it had to be Bappe, you know.

Here, right here, alaudio picture, man, real quick.

Come on, God, Randy Orton.

That's right, Randy Orton, can I get a thank you?

Is he OK?

Is he, uh, don't worry about him.

We'll check on him later, right?

You were like, you, you would think, you know, these wrestlers, you know, they'd be, they'd be stuck in that mode, you know, but bro, that this is Triple A's too.

All them guys were like, it was, it was super cool.

I meet them.

We did the video here in New York and in the Mets stadium.

It was.

Cold as hell and he thugged it out.

He was in his, you know, his, his, his wrestling uniform, you know, as the, the, the bikini and the, and he was thugging it out like it, it made it that much more fun because, you know, we have those superstars, you know, in video shoots, yeah, you don't want them to be that much time there.

You don't want them to be uncomfortable.

Like he was there for hours.

It's like 4 in the morning and he, like, he was a complete gentleman about it.

He was as respectful with the culture, like he really, he really wants to be a part of it.

Otani is probably the best baseball player we've seen like.

Ever .

Us artists, we, we look for inspiration and I'm inspired by all these athletes doing all these amazing, amazing things, you know.

So me being Puerto Rican baseball is already a big part of, you know, our culture.

So, yeah, I, I, I, I, I wouldn't be surprised that, you know, it's a big part of my life right now also.

I haven't made a LeBron James song yet.

That's the goal.

Yeah, that's a, that's the goal.

Um, in baseball.

I think PCA is a cool name.

That's a cool name for a song PCA, and he's, he's balling right now too, super cool homie also, but yeah, yeah, yeah, we're, we're born in one of the most amazing times to be a sports fan, you know, LeBron, Tom Brady, and Michael Phelps.

It's, it's the, the list goes on and on and on.

The future enjoys it, what a time to be alive, you know, it's, it's, it's amazing.