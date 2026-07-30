Jimmy Uso Talks Solo WWE Title Hopes & SummerSlam

I will run with it.

Yes, it, yes, it crossed my mind.

Yes, Big Jim would love to have a solo time, but hey man, like I said, timing is everything.

If the powers that be, let it happen, or if it falls, if it gets organic, I'm right there with it.

I'm now joined by WWE superstar Jimmy Uso on behalf of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4.

Big Jim, how are you doing?

I'm good, man.

Blessed.

What's up with it?

Well, we've seen so much success, you know, you and your brother.

We just saw Sammy win the world title.

We saw Jay win the world title.

So I gotta ask you, man, as someone, hey man, has that crossed your mind?

When are we gonna see Big Jim have that, you know, world championship moment?

Is that something that has ever crossed your mind?

Man, they, of course they do, you know, especially, it, it ran across, especially when you see, you know, your brothers doing it and they did it, you know, but for me, you know, time is everything .

You know, I'm not the type that uh uh push up to the front of the line.

I'm always ready to play my role or whatever I need to do for my family.

And honestly, man, when I see my brothers up, I'm up.

So a title don't necessarily need to be around my waist for me to feel like I made it already cause in reality, man, I made it.

I know, like I said before, I'm blessed and very happy to be here.

But if the opportunity presents itself, please believe I will grab that ball and I'm running with it, bro.

I will run with it.

Yes, it's, yes, it crossed my mind.

Yes, Big Jam would love to have a solo time, but hey man, like I said, timing is everything.

If the powers that be, let it happen or if it falls, if it gets organic.

I'm right there with it, you know.

We gotta talk about Call of Duty right now, man.

Like we saw you face off Dominic Mysterio at Fanatics Fest.

What happened, man?

We were rooting for you, man.

What happened?

Man, listen, man.

All right, so on the real though, you know, that really my first time playing, I had to get used to the movement, man.

You know , but it ain't no excuse, you know what I'm saying?

But, uh, Dom got me, man.

We'll just keep it a buck, you know, keep it 100.

I got, I gotta get back in there and get my warm-up back on, you feel me?

I'm assuming you're gonna ask for that rematch.

You're gonna get that rematch.

Oh, I already told him, bro, you got to put the rematch up and you got to put that title back on the line.

That car championship that he got.

Oh yeah, come on.

I, I'm such a fan of Call of Duty growing up, bro, even before the ring I was on Call of Duty, you know, that's from childhood, we're going back.

So yeah, man, all those old school feelings, bro, the, the old school nostalgia, you know, just there in the room with the homies, you know, in the chat.

You know, getting them dubs, doing what we do, man.

But yeah, fun as hell, always.

Now, you said it was, you know, a dream to be a part of Call of Duty during Fanatics Fest.

So my question is, like, what other passions outside of WWE do you wanna kind of get into?

Oh man, that's such a like, you know, obviously we're uh, if it wasn't wrestling or Call of Duty, man, I, I would definitely have to say definitely something to do with culinary, something to do in the food world, something to do with feeding people, celebrating, you know, everybody got to eat, everybody needs somewhere to sleep, man, but I'm, I'm very big on, on uh cooking and celebrating with food, man.

It's in our culture.

People I love to eat, you know, so that's my thing, man.

I, I, I'd be Chef O somewhere up and down this, you know, if we wrestling wasn't there, I'd be, uh, definitely be in that kitchen, man.

That's breaking news right there, man.

I'm looking forward to it.

Now, you know, you've got so many supporters, you and Jay.

You know, you guys have been in the game for so long.

How have you guys kept that connection with the fans for so many years?

Man, I think it's just, uh, I, I, I don't think you can ever, you know, um, shun away from hard work.

I think when people see the effort out there, you know, you can't go wrong, you know.

If you're trying hard, you really ain't failing.

And I think that's one thing me and my brother stayed the course, man.

It's like only one that can truly hurt you is you.

And the sky's the limit here, you know, and hey, we got a family, like you said, we got a lot of support.

And we come from a family to where, man, we, we don't fail, you know.

It , but it's OK to fail.

You feel me?

So I think it just kept us, uh, kept us straight.

More importantly, man, we, we love what we do, man, like having fun, being around each other.

When I mean we're having fun, this is probably the most fun I've ever had in my whole career being here for almost 17 years and I'm having a blast.

Man, you know, now we're just bringing more families coming on, man.

They, they, the hard work is now showing up to where we need more bloodline.

Come on, we want, you know, so it's there.

On a personal note, like what's keeping you going at this point of your career and how much longer do you see yourself in the WWE?

Man, mainly, dog, uh, what really keeps me going is, is, it's just, honestly, bro, it sounds like cliche, but it truly is family.

It truly is, man.

Like when I show up to work, I, I'm very spoiled, bro.

I'm very blessed.

I get to go home to my family, be loved, and I get to jump on the road with my other family and be loved.

But literally, it's showing up, man.

Uh , I still get that same nervous feeling every time I, I go out there to the ring.

Every time I go to that curtain, I still get that first debut feeling.

I still get that like little kid feeling like damn, we're here.

Hey, SummerSlam next week.

We're about to go out there.

WrestleMania here, we're here.

So that talk is very much still there.

And uh as soon as that nervous feeling starts to leave or that, that voice is kind of quiet down, man, then I think that might be that time to kind of step away or consider and, you know, like tribal Chief said, he's talking about 3 more years left and I'm like jeez.

That's crazy having that conversation now, man, cause we've been here for so long and then boom, time done went .

And but we still feel strong.

I still feel like we're still here to give some more and we ain't going nowhere no time soon, but you know.

Hey, time is everything, so get in, get out.

Now, we gotta talk about SummerSlam right around the corner.

You, Jay, Jacob versus LA Solo and Royce Keys.

A lot of, a lot of heavy hitters in this matchup, man.

Like, are you guys gonna steal the show?

Man, you know what, it, it, uh, I'm always shooting to steater show.

Every time the Uso's in the in in the ring break, we always bring it in.

So yeah, this one is a new one for us, you know, we got a little brother on the other side.

We got Royce Keys who's been around the family for a minute that not many people know about.

Then we got LA that's always been a bug in our ear.

You know, but we also got on the cross for them.

It's the bloodline, and when the bloodline start getting on the same squad, on the same mental page and start running the same plate, it's hard to stop us, so.

So I'm gonna go ahead and say, yeah, we're about to take that Summer slam.

Oh yeah.

Describe Call of Duty in one word.

Revive.

We hear you, Jimmy Uso.

Thank you so much for the time, man .

It's been a pleasure and best of luck.

I thank you, brother.

Appreciate you having me, my man .