WWE's Dominik Mysterio Talks Call of Duty and Trash Talks Karl-Anthony Towns

Next time I see Carl Anthony Towns, I'm gonna, I'm gonna break into his bodega trading cards and I'm gonna steal all his.

I'm now joined by WWE superstar and AAA mega champion Dominic Mysterio here on behalf of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4.

Dom, how you doing, man?

I'm good, man.

Getting ready to handle business and uh yeah, see how it goes.

Now, we gotta talk about Fanatics Fest.

You faced off with Jimmy Uso.

How much trash talk went behind the scenes before you took the dub?

Mm, that's what happened at Fanatics Fest.

Uh, I put belt to on a Big Jim's team.

Honestly, there's a, there's a lot of trash talking, and to be honest, I thought he was gonna, I thought he was gonna cook me cause I, he plays a little bit more cod than I do, um, but like he like.

I, I, I came through.

I came through.

My, my old, my old, uh, my fingers had to just warm up a little bit.

They said you had a little practice in before Jimmy got, got a chance to play.

Is that true?

I, you know, if you ain't cheating, you ain't trying.

Well, where does this win rank on your long list of accomplishments?

And it's a, it's, it's pretty up there, cause not only did I beat Big Jim, but it was like in front of everybody, Fanatics Fest, Team 66, like Modern Warfare 4 hasn't even come out yet, so like, you know, it, it, it ranks up there for me, especially me, man, like growing up playing Call of Duty, like Black Ops, Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops 3, all the other stuff with zombies, uh, like.

Literally just growing up on it, it was like a full circle moment for me to be able to, you know, show up at the Call of Duty booth and be able to go in there and game.

Is there anyone worthy to be on Dirty Dominic's team?

You know, I, I'll throw Big Jim on my squad.

I throw uh uh Jay, Jay's big, uh, big Call of Duty guy, Bra Bra Breaker, and I can't, I can't forget my boy Austin Terry.

So that that I feel like that's a good squad of 5 right there.

Gotta fast forward to SummerSlam.

Gotta ask you about your big matchup against Danhausen.

How confident are you that you're gonna be the guy to end his undefeated WWE streak?

I mean, there's, it has to be me.

I mean this guy has what, 2 moves and a curse?

I mean, like, I gotta put an end to this.

It, it, he, I'm gonna take, uh, I'm gonna take matters into my own hands, and Judgment Day is gonna handle business, SummerSlam, and I'm gonna be done with this Danhausen business.

Gotta ask about Liv Morgan, who also has a big matchup against Eel Sky.

What's the game plan?

Are you gonna be a ringside, making sure she heads home with the gold?

No, so with, with Liv, she wants to, she wants to do this on her own, so I'm gonna, I'm, I'm gonna be there to support her.

But at the end of the day, you know, she wants to, she wants to prove herself, and even though she doesn't need to, she's the greatest women's world champion of all time, she's gonna walk in and out as your women's world champion.

So, I mean, it's, I'm, I'm gonna ruin this for you .

She's gonna win at SummerSlam.

She's winning your match, so.

You know, feel free to watch, but Liv Morgan's gonna be victorious for sure.

Well, she's not the only one with the belt, right?

Like you've got the AAA mega champion, and like you're running both shows, man.

How's it feel to have the ball in your hand on so many different platforms?

I mean, it's a, it's a huge blessing, you know, it's, uh, It's good to be wanted, um, and, uh, you know, I just, I , I gotta do what I do best, and that's, uh, let's put the company on my back, whether it's AAA, WWE, Dirty Dom does what he does.

Well, we're here at Sports Illustrated.

I gotta tie in the sports aspect, man, like the one of the last times we saw you, Cat, Karl-Anthony Towns put hands on you at Saturday night's main event.

So I gotta ask, are you plotting for revenge against this man?

Absolutely, absolutely.

Next time I see Carl Anthony Towns, I'm gonna, I'm gonna break into his bodega trading cards and I'm gonna steal all his.

Do, do you have any message for him and the Knicks?

You know, There's no, there's no message for him, because they're gonna, they're gonna come back and say some, some stupid about them winning the title, winning the NBA championship, but, you know, even a, even a blind scroll finds in that every now and then, so, you know, you gotta give him respect, I guess, but from one champion to another, let's see how long that lasts.

Before I let you go, some fun rapid fire questions for you.

Besides your own finisher, who's got the greatest finisher of all time?

Liv Morgan, who would make the best Hollywood actor, actor or actress?

Liv Morgan.

Who's the most underrated superstar in the WWE?

Um, I would say JD.

I, I don't, I don't feel like JD gets enough respect for what he does for this business.

My dude's a stud.

Uh, he's a workhorse, uh, one of the best in the ring to do it.

So I think he's definitely, um, underrated, undervalued, and You know, my dude deserves it all.

And SummerSlam prediction.

Judgment Day is gonna handle business.

I'm gonna end this curse.

Dirty Domb on top.

And finally, describe Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 in one word.

There's like so many words that come to mind, but like the first one, the first thing that popped into my mind was ecstatic.

You heard it from Dirty Dom.

Thank you so much for the time, man.

This has been an honor, man.

Really appreciate the time, man.

Thank you.

Thank you, fam.

Yeah, have a good one.