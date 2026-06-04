Marlon Wayans Talks Drake's LeBron Diss, Knicks Finals Run & Scary Movie 6

I remember Michael Jordan was about to check into the game.

And uh, yo, it's the Jesus Christ of basketball.

Michael Jordan looked like, who the hell is that?

We You know what a time to be alive.

It's been 26 years since you launched this franchise.

27 years since the Knicks have been in the NBA Finals.

Damn.

So next week we're gonna have NBA Finals games.

We're gonna have Scary Movie in theaters.

Damn, it's gonna be a good week for New Yorkers, yeah, unless Scary Movie bomb and the Knicks lose.

It's gonna be a terrible week.

It's gonna be a whole lot of suicidal New Yorkers, huh.

How much, how much of a Knicks fan are you, man?

You know, this is, I, I, I'm always gonna be a New Yorker, but I'm gonna be real.

I left the Knicks when I was 10.

Cause I gave them 10 hard years of my life when I was a kid .

I was like, they ain't winning yet.

And I was a frustrated little Negro, and they wouldn't win.

So then I saw Michael Jordan play, and I was like, I'm gonna be his fan.

So I left the Knicks.

To go root for Jordan and we won 6 rings.

Knicks, I like how you said we , no rings, no rings.

I am 53 years old.

Knicks last won in 1973.

I was one.

So that means I would have been a loser for 52 years of my life.

And they wonder why Spike Lee is so angry.

Why is this film so angry?

Because he's a Knicks fan and he hasn't won a championship in 52 years.

If Spike Lee was a Bulls fan, he'd be making Disney movies.

Listen, one of my favorite.

All-time, uh, scary movie moments is the Nike spoof that you guys did, the commercial.

Can you tell me a little bit about like how y'all got the idea to do it?

How hard was it to recreate that moment?

Um, it's funny, man, cause Shorty, my character, for some reason I've always had that assignment.

In the family to go like tap into pop culture that way.

And so my character always, Shorty always gotta be the guy to lead you into it, and he did what what's up, and then we was like, what's the next what's up?

And this Nike commercial was just so big and he was like, yo, what if we do it with the whole, whole cast and then boom, it hit and you know.

And so what we're trying to do is use Shorty to always be the pulse of pop culture, and if you see this new movie, you see that once again, he finds that thing that's big in pop culture.

Unfortunately, there was no real commercials, but they're streaming.

And so, once again, Shorty finds that thing to bridge the gap.

Yeah, so I, I don't wanna spoil anything, but for sports fans, there is a big surprise if you see what I did there in the film, huge surprise for sports fans, and, and I think we used it the, the, the right way, you know, you, we bring them out, we bring out the big guns, uh, to be funny, and what I love about this movie is anybody that we brought out, you know, I don't care if it's the opening scene or one of the final scenes.

Everybody that's in this movie, they, they're gonna score.

So you know, everybody, we lob it up and bam, they dunk, dunk it home and breaking backboards.

I think, I think it's really interesting you've always had the physique of an athlete, but you've been very honest about like not really like having I'm pigeon-toed and flat.

What do you know what pigeon-toed and Fatfoot, which work.

You've been in 6th Man.

You've been in Above the Rim.

That's how good of an actor I am.

I'm what I'm terrible at sports, but that's what I wanna know.

How have you hid your deficiencies?

I don't know.

I am that good of an actor, and you tell me I don't deserve an Oscar.

You know what it's like to play athletes with flat feet that's pigeon toe.

Come on, Academy.

Come on.

Well, I know your best.

Friend Omar Epps, yeah, he got an arch.

Look, he, but he bow-legged, bow-legged people, they really good.

Bow-legged girls are the fastest ones in track.

They'd be bop bop, and they get over the hurdles real fast, whoop , and they wp over the hurdles.

That's why most of the bow-legged girls make great strippers.

They could just wrap around the pole and just hold their little feet like this.

They don't have to hold them, and they just wrap around the poles.

So if Omar was a stripper, he'd get all the money thrown at him, poor me with my flat feet.

I'd have to call in sick.

I'm wondering though, cause I know he did, he wasn't a hooper either.

You guys are performance arts kids.

When he gets cast in Loving Basketball, you had already did 6th, man.

Do you remember giving him tips on like how to look like you could hoop and stuff like that?

Yeah, but Omar gonna do Omar.

I mean, like, yeah, yeah.

Yeah, you do that cause me, I go deep.

I'll do basketball 9 hours a day.

Omar is naturally gifted.

Omar, he'll get the ball and he always does his like quietly.

I, like me, I'm loud.

I got the, I'm like the boogaloo.

I got the headband on, I got the sneakers with the pump.

I'm going, I'm sleeping with my basketball.

Omar, I never see him rehearse.

I never see him practice.

I never see him shoot, and he shows up and he goes to set and he looked like he's got a college basketball player.

Gus is is.

Bowlegged You, you did, uh, you did the sketch with Lethal Shooter to promote Scary Movie.

Obviously the Nike commercial, you guys remade it.

That was the second one you did with Lethal.

I haven't seen you shoot a jumper in two videos with Lethal.

He fixed everyone's jump shot in Hollywood because you can't fix mine.

You can't fix mine.

I don't want it fixed.

I got a basketball court in my backyard.

I just look at it.

But did he try?

Did y'all get, he tried, you know, God bless that child.

He tried.

We couldn't even cut together a video, video that looked like I could shoot.

I just don't have the patience.

If now I was doing a movie and I, and if I had to do that, then I would rock it.

So if ever I'm playing a basketball player again, Lethal will come through and, and, and we'll shoot together and I promise you we'll put together one more.

I'm gonna hit 9, 1012 in a row, we're gonna break records and God bless Lethal.

I was, um, would , uh, always collaborate with him cause when my mama died, you know, it was during quarantine.

And I remember Litha was like, hey, bro, I saw your text about your mom.

He was like, yo, just, just, just come shoot with me.

And I went down to the basketball court.

He had a, a, a, a gym he rented out.

And he just took my mind off my mother's death for 1 hour, his brother, or 2 hours, his brother just shot with me.

And um, that helped me feel good in that moment, and that was something angelic, and I'm always gonna uh have nothing but love and respect for that brother and I always want him to win because to me, I like good people to do great things.

So that's why it was an opportunity to put him doing this.

Hey, that's the guy.

I love that.

I love hearing things like that.

With all that sad of my mother, which should make you focus, I still couldn't put together three shots in a row.

Ain't that sad?

I said, this one for my mama.

Thank God she's dead already.

All right, listen, I know you're a huge hip hop fan.

Drake just dropped Iceman.

A couple of athletes caught some shots, LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan.

I'm wondering your thoughts on athletes kind of getting, catching strays and stuff like that.

You know, there's casualties to every war.

It's entertainment, right?

So I'm looking forward to, you know, What's the, you know, Jay-Z just had his comeback, you know, there's casualties to every war.

You start something, you're gonna have to continue it, and but for us, lucky us, because we get to be entertained.

I just hope it stays on wax.

And they could bang as hard as they want as long as they, and they could keep it like the way Drake and, and, and, and, and, and Kendrick did it all day long.

That was one of the greatest rap battles.

Yo, you heard what he said.

Yo, you heard what he said.

You said, and after it's all said and done, they both still alive and they're still dropping albums.

Now, what I saw back in the 90s with Tupac and Biggie, that's when it goes too far.

Well, I wanted to ask you, keep it on wax as somebody who's close with Tupac.

You know, LeBron was supposed to be close to Drake.

Would there ever be a world where you could be at a Biggie show singing along to a song where he's dissing Tupac?

Yeah.

Yeah, um, we were friends, but you know, hey, good music , good music.

If the song was good enough, Pac would be like, oh man, you heard that, you know what I mean?

They were both my friends.

I went to, uh, I, I, I, I was blessed enough to see them both perform when they were actually friends at Glam Slam, and there's a famous picture with Tupac and Biggie, like Martin Luther King and Malcolm X, a famous picture.

Off to the side, there's a young Malawans, flat top.

Looking off and looking at both of them.

And I remember the, the, the unification of the two greats, and, and that's what I celebrate.

It went out of hand, it got too crazy, but, you know, and, and, and I still am a fan of hip hop, but just keep it on wax.

That's all ain't know , it ain't nothing worth your life, you know, keep it on wax.

We could bang, but let, let's, let's bang on wax.

You've done so many dope sports films.

I loved you in the air.

I know Mike at one point lived next door to Damon.

I've heard stories about him eating.

Oh yeah, Jordan Junior snacks.

Did you ever have a run-in going to visit Damon and seeing Mike or anything like that?

No, I wasn't that fortunate, but Damon, I do have an autographed Michael jersey, uh, Michael Jordan jersey somewhere, um, but I, I actually saw Mike.

I took my nephews to see the All-Star Game.

In San Antonio, and my, uh my nephew Damien, my nephew Craig, and myself, and I got tickets.

And so I bought them there and Damon and Michael were friends, and I think I had met Mike 1 or 2 times or whatever, I went up at uh Jordan camp.

And so I remember Michael Jordan was about to check into the game.

And I yo, it's the Jesus Christ of basketball.

Michael Jordan looked like, who the hell is that?

And he saw me and all he wanted was.

That dude is crazy.

And uh, you know, that was my Favorite Michael Jordan moment.

Only Michael Jordan moment.

Well, listen, you guys definitely are once again solidifying yourselves as like the princes of parody, I would say.

I just want this culture to come laugh.

Y'all need it.

Whether they know it or not.

I mean, when was the last time we've seen a comedy?

With ditch much comedy in it all throughout with those big moments and little jabs in between where you leave the theater and you go, yo, that was fun.

You know , I had a good time watching that movie.

That was funny.

And then you go sit with your friends and you'd be like, yo, remember that beat?

Oh, but what about when you did that, but I, I just, there's so many beats in this movie that, you know, I'm just, I'm, I'm proud we put something together that I think for this culture that.

Awesome.

Well, thank you for that.

Hopefully you get back on the tee and keep perfecting that golf swing.

Oh, the golf swing's getting nice.

Any, anytime I'll play you for your waves.

I'll play you for your diddy waves.

Let's go.

I'm not a golfer, but you got it, man.

Oh well then I'll have me some new waves.