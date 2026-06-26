This Was a Risky Trade For the Timberwolves & Hornets

Let's talk about what's been a busy week in the NBA.

And, and we've got to talk about, for starters, this deal that the Charlotte Hornets made with LaMelo Ball.

The Bucks or the Hornets sending LaMelo.

To Minnesota for a package of players and picks.

Naz Reed is the headliner when it comes to the players.

Uh, the Wolves, they basically, uh, emptied their war chest.

They give up Reed, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps, three second-round picks.

They get back LaMelo Ball and Josh Green.

Let me start here, Evan.

Um, this sort of came out of nowhere.

Lamelo Ball's name was not in the water supply over the last couple of weeks.

But now here we are talking about LaMelo going to Minnesota.

Are you surprised that Charlotte, that was a team on the rise last year, finished above 500, nearly made it into the playoffs.

Are you surprised that they have just offloaded their once franchise player?

Yeah, I'm definitely surprised.

I, I didn't see that coming, especially, you know, how, how well LaMelo played last year.

I think he kind of proved himself.

I think he kind of got over the hurdle, but most importantly, I, I just, I think LaMelo is just such a great young talent in this new NBA and the firepower that they have, that they're able to put together at the end of the season.

I was, I was super shocked.

I didn't see that occurring, especially considering how much maturity I feel like LaMelo showed besides his excitement and his appeal that he can bring to the game of basketball.

LaMelo, amongst the children is one of the most popular stars on earth, you know, and I believe When it comes down to his talent, sure, people are wondering like, does it translate?

And I started, I, I, I believe it started to translate into winning with the right type of team, right type of mindset.

And in certain instances, halfway through the season, I feel like he took a step back for the sake of the team.

And it eventually ended up a way to stand out and, and, you know, be the alpha on that unit.

I, I didn't see that occurring, but I, I love what's going to happen in Minnesota.

I think for the sake of entertainment and basketball, I think this is going to be primetime basketball in Minnesota, just off just the energy alone, man.

Ant-Man knows how to have fun.

LaMelo knows how to, how to have fun, but they're so skilled, and it's what basketball needs.

And I think, uh, When it comes down to it, you need that type of firepower along with the, with the rest of the intangibles when you're trying to make a playoff push.

Ant-Man's been to the Western Conference Finals twice, so what to get over the hurdle, scoring, being able to have a guy that, that is a threat from 30+ feet out along with being able to distribute, um, I believe is going to be very, very well for Ant-Man and also too it'll take pressure off him.

I, I believe last year when he was playing combo guard, it kind of got him tired towards the end of the season.

And you know, one thing, even when they played the Mavericks the year before, you know, Ant-Man discussed about being tired, being fatigued, and I, I believe it'll, it'll add some, uh, add a little bit of mileage to his legs.

You, you saw last year he had to sit out because it's just a little bit of wear and tear of, you know, logging a team, carrying a team.

So what do you think about it?

Well, I think from Charlotte's perspective, it, it made me wonder if they believed that LaMelo's body was going to be able to hold up over the long term.

Um, LaMelo before this season had only had really one full season.

One season where he played 65+ games.

That was his second year, played 75 games.

I think that was the All-Star year if I'm not mistaken.

Um, this year, he was healthy for a lot of games.

He was durable for this team.

He played 72 games this year, but part of the reason he was durable was because the Hornets put him on kind of the Wimbayama schedule.

He averaged 28 minutes per game.

Like that's unheard of for a young 20-something playmaker to be averaging 28 minutes per game, but the Hornets clearly believed.

That that was the only way to make sure that he would stay on the floor.

A guy that's been dealing with multiple different, you know, lower body injuries over the course of his career, uh, You know, when they do a deal like this, where they don't get anything really tangible back, like Naz Reed's a good player, one of the best 6 men in the NBA, but they're doing this for the draft picks, for the swaps, for the flexibility that they get with LaMelo Ball.

And it's not like their books are in bad shape.

Like their next two best players are still on rookie contracts.

Brandon Miller, Konkan Nipple, like they've still got some flexibility.

For the foreseeable future, this just made me believe that they don't believe LaMelo can hold up physically can hold up to a long season, a long postseason, and you know this, like the best, you know, the best thing you can be for your team is available, you know, it's, it's simple as that, so.

I, I, I, I think that told me that the Hornets believe there are some red flags.

I, I do think this is a big-time vote of confidence for Con Knipple.

Like, you know, this is them saying that Con Knipple, in addition to being, you know, a great shooter, a better than expected kind of playmaker, that they believe he can be a franchise guy because LaMelo Ball was their franchise player.

Brandon Miller is a good player.

Uh, but Lamelo Ball was their franchise guy.

Like, do you see this?

Like, do, do you see this as an investment in Kon Knipple?

And do you think that K Knippel can be that guy?

Do you think that over the next couple of years, his skill set is, is the kind of skill set that's going to, you know, diversify, branch out, make him a dominant number one guy?

Yeah, I definitely think so because when it comes down to it, you kind of remove the identity of what the franchise is.

And it's not so bad that like LaMelo is trying to hold the spotlight.

It's just people's presence and, you know, the history of what's going on and how the relationships they have can affect kind of who's the alpha, who's the head guy.

I believe what Khan did this season with, you know, leading the league in 3-pointers, being able to, to, you know, surpass all our expectations and show that he's just a strictly a baller.

You know what I mean?

He plays an old school brand of basketball.

He plays a tough brand of basketball, and I feel as though he's one of those guys with more experience, with more, you know, leverage, more leeway.

Like even when we've seen him back in college in the ACC tournament, Cooper Flagg sat out.

He led Duke to an ACC championship and was player of the tournament, you know.

So I believe it's a, a great vote of confidence towards him.

I think them re-signing, you know, Kobe White to that, that good deal is also great because it's like Kobe's been known as a scorer, a shooter, and He's not gonna have the same type of numbers as LaMelo, but you're not gonna drop in that atmosphere when it comes down to being like, hey, make sure you get 18 points and you distribute, distribute to Conn and you distribute to, uh, you know, Miller as well.

But I'm into it.

I like it.

I think over the next couple of years with these picks, it'll give them space to be able to build the right type of team around them and have the right type of identity.

And they didn't really lose much, even with all this firepower this year, they still once again had a, a play in exit, you know what I mean?

So, they were able to be like, hey, we realistically probably peaked when we can turn this corner, we will turn this corner, but then we also got picks to go along with it.

But I also love the situation for Minnesota as well because they're even more deep.

You know, so LaMelo can play 27 or 28 minutes, and they won't have to rely on him like they need to rely on him to change the, the tide in Charlotte.

So, you know, in Minnesota, they got A Ayo Desau who can play combo guard and backup.

I don't know when Dante DiVncenzo comes back, but he'll definitely be great as well.

But I think this worked out both for, you know, the, for both organizations.

I believe Khan is going to step up in a major way, but he'll also have time to develop because You know, if you make it to the first round, that's a success in this, in this field, you know.

Yeah, um, I think getting Kobe White back on that new deal is definitely a big part of all this.

Like they stole him from Chicago last year.

I mean, Chicago was just trying to unload contracts, clean their books up, and the Hornets were beneficiaries of that with Kobe White.

Um, if he turns out to be able to be a better than serviceable point guard, a guy that can make shots, distribute, then this could work out pretty well, uh, for, uh, Charlotte because they're getting him on a cheap deal, 3 years, $74 million.

That's, that's reasonable for today's market for a, a starting point guard.

Uh, I can go get 20, like 20 times a year, you know what I mean.

Like the fear though, yeah, the fear I would think in Charlotte is that LaMelo playing alongside Anthony Edwards figures out his health issues, winds up playing 33, 34 minutes per game, stays on the court for 65, 70 games, and looks like the dynamic player that he has looked like at times with, uh, with Charlotte.

So it is kind of a roll of the dice.

Uh, Minnesota, not to cut it off, but also my fault for cutting you off, but also too.

I think players play better when they're happy.

Like, shout out to Charlotte and trying to build a culture, but I think part of LaMelo's You know, restrictions or, or resistance was the culture.

Like when you look, LaMelo's gonna be able to, to show up, be embraced, and be exactly who he is.

Like, you understand what I'm saying?

And I feel as though when it comes down to, you're not trying to make him like a, a prophet or a priest, you're just like, bro, make sure you're healthy, make sure you get your work done and make sure you perform.

That's all we care about.

And I feel as though that Half the conversations coming from Charlotte over these past few years was like, yo, what type of person is a kid who never got in trouble is?

You know what I mean?

Lamelo is gonna love driving that green Lamborghini on the icy streets of Minneapolis.

Yo, the fact that there was like a, a, a, a, a trending like viral moment when they're like, yo, LaMelo's back driving, he's back on the streets.

Stay out the way was abs like people were like tweeting like, yo, he, he's back on the streets, everybody be safe.

That was psycho.

Maybe you should have traded him actually.

I think that was, that makes more sense in the long run and I think about it.

He damn killed like 100 people daily.

That's, that's a lot.

But that, that Minnesota, that Minnesota ice is real, you know.

Take, take car services out there.

Don't, don't be, don't be driving around Minneapolis, Minnesota, wherever in, uh, in those kind of cars.

Uh, one thought on the Timberwolves.

Like they clearly needed a point guard.

They have been desperate for a point guard even before the Di Vincenzo injury, and I know we are all hoping that Di Vincenzo has a Jayson Tatum-like recovery, but the reality is injuries like this are often a year or more.

That's, that's kind of the way it is, and you have to approach it that way if you're the Timberwolves.

You can't be hoping that Di Vincenzo is back 9 months after having, uh, the surgery.

Mike Conley, we love him.

Not, not going to be your starting point guard for 30 some odd minutes a game.

They needed somebody in that spot.

So when LaMelo Ball became available, this was the only team I thought was gonna go all in for him.

Like we're gonna get to Miami and how they went all in for Giannis.

I was sure that Minnesota was gonna go all in for LaMelo for all those reasons.

Now, did they get better?

I think that's a reasonable question to ask because their backcourt is clearly better.

LaMelo, Anthony Edwards, those are two young, just approaching their prime franchise type guards.

But the front court is significantly smaller and they play in a conference where the front court needs to be big if you're gonna compete against these top teams.

Not only is Naz Reed gone, but Julius Randall is gone.

Probably in the same deal.

They'll probably wind up putting them all together to make the money work.

So you just lost your starting power forward, your backup power forward slash center.

You've got, if they're looking at their depth chart right now, you've got Jaden McDaniels starting at power forward.

You've got, uh, Eyo Disomu starting at small forward.

You've got, uh, Johan Behringer coming off the bench, not so sure about that.

Kyle Anderson is listed as the backup power forward right now.

This team has got no muscle on that front line and that's a problem, Evan.

Like, especially in the West, like, OK, let's go line up with Denver with just Rudy Gobert.

Let's go line up against Oklahoma City or San Antonio with Rudy Gobert and a bunch of guys like 69 and stringy.

Like they're gonna have to find a way to get some muscle in that front court.

I'm not sure where they turn.

Like they don't want to trade these rest of these guys.

Like Jaden McDaniels is a stud, and he's, you know, and Edwards, one of his closest friends.

Um, you know, Diomu obviously they want to keep around.

They've shown that like they.

Like, has Rudy Gobert ever been more important?

Like they need Rudy Gobert for all 82.

Like he's got to play all 82 and give them 35 minutes per game.

And he's kind of old now.

He's in his mid-30s at this point.

I, that, that's a concern to me.

Like how much, uh, where are they going to find the frontcour depth to match up with these bigger teams in the West?

Yeah, you're definitely right about that.

Um, especially when it comes down to playoff situation, anchoring the, uh, the interior is as important as anything.

Um, There's some guys on a free agent block that might work, you know, everybody keeps screaming Mitchell Robinson if the Knicks are gonna re-sign him.

I think I, I would say this.

Let me say this about Robinson, and I think he might be an option for them.

But, but, well, no, I don't think he is because he makes, he's gonna make real money.

But somebody, multiple people have actually told me that you get a good look at Mitchell Robinson's Medicals.

You get a little worried about Mitchell Robinson.

Like that's another guy that they've had to kind of duct tape together to, to play for as long as he's played.

He's dealing with these ankle injuries over the years.

He's someone that I think is, is concerning medically for any team that tries to sign him.

No, and, and, and that's a valid point.

I think just when it comes down to it, you just have to really want your life.

first hits, go at free agency and try to find the biggest bruisers you can possibly find.

Uh, what's tough right now, I would say everybody I'm thinking of is either injury prone or old.

I would go the Spurs route and be like, hey, go get Mason Plumlee and go get, uh, uh, what's the, what's the big fella name?

I'm sorry.

Yeah, Luke Cornett, whoever, but there's no space to really do that.

And, and, but I think you definitely need to load up on bruisers and figure out a way to find out some type of, some type of interior paint or interior uh defensive wings that can really protect and do the dirty.

Work for the star-studded backcourt because no matter what, when it comes down to it, you're gonna have to make sure you protect them, protect their legs, and prote, uh, you know, make sure you set the tone in different ways while they're adding the scoring and adding all the, the other stuff.

But you can't forget what Terrence Shannon Junior is able to do.

He's physically, you know, impressive.

I don't know if he'll be able to play the 4-man, but right now it's like it's gonna be a whole bunch of small ball lineup and trying to hit, you know, you know, hit and not get hit, you know.

I mean, The Spurs.

They're the team, they've got the guy you're trying to get bigs to match up against.

And on draft night, they're drafting all the bigs.

Like they're just, they're trying to keep all these potential bigs away from them.

They draft Jaden Quintin's out of Kentucky.

Uh, they make a deal to get Terrace Reed out of UConn.

Like they're, they're, they're just like blocking.

It's like, in Oklahoma City was doing the same thing.

Like they're, they're drafting bigs as well.

Like these are teams, smart teams, the championship teams that No, you need Biggs to win this conference and meanwhile, Minnesota is going the other direction.

Uh, look, I, I understand the swing because you, you couldn't go into the season with Mike Conley as your starting point guard.

It wasn't gonna work.

It wasn't feasible and you do gotta worry about Edwards looking around going, what happened to all my stars?

Like I just watched Kat win a championship in New York.

Maybe Minnesota isn't where I need to be, so you've got to be wary of that.

I think this move was in part because of that, but I don't look at this deal as saying it made the Timberwolves measurably better.

I think their front line is, is going to be a problem for them, uh, all season long.