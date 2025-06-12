Warriors Guard Brandin Podziemski Undergoes Second Surgery of Offseason
It's been a rough offseason for the Warriors guard.
Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski underwent his second surgery of this offseason, the Warriors announced on Wednesday night.
Podziemski had surgery to repair a core muscle injury that forced him to miss games down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs. Podziemski's second surgery comes on the heels of a wrist procedure that he had in late May.
Despite having two surgeries within a short amount of time, the expectation is that Podziemski will be ready for training camp in the fall.
In 64 games this season, Podziemski averaged 11.7 points and 5.1 rebounds on 44.5% shooting from the floor and 37.2% shooting from three.
