Golden State Warriors Champion Reveals Decision on Future
NBA veteran JaVale McGee just completed his 15th season in the league, and is not contemplating retirement yet. Speaking with NBCSA, McGee said of his playing future, "Just to play basketball. Keep focusing, keep working."
McGee won two championships with the Golden State Warriors, and was rumored to be an option for them in free agency before he joined the Kings. On his experience in Sacramento, McGee told NBCSA, "I feel like my experience was fine. Great group of guys. Obviously wanted to go further and at least make the playoffs and go far in it, but it didn't work out. But hey, it happens sometimes. We just got to make sure we lock in this summer. Everybody get their work in and make sure they do what they need to do so we have a great season next year."
McGee did not get much playing time with the Kings, and likely will not find a much bigger role anywhere else next season, but he is not thinking about retiring just yet. If nothing else, McGee is a good veteran to have around as a player with championship experience. A three-time champion, two of which came with the Warriors, and another with the Los Angeles Lakers, McGee has been on some very good teams throughout his NBA career.
