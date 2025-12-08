Warriors Sign Former Thunder Forward, Waive 2025 Second-Round Pick

The Golden State Warriors signed Malevy Leons to a two-way contract on Monday.

In a corresponding move, they waived 2025 second-round pick Alex Toohey.

Leons appeared in six games for the Thunder last season. The 6'9" forward was playing with the Thunder's G League team this season, averaging 14.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Toohey, the 52nd pick in the 2025 draft, appeared in six summer league games for the Warriors before suffering a knee injury that has kept him out since. He needs season-ending surgery.

Leons' College Career and Fit with the Warriors

Leons played two seasons at junior college, earning JUCO Player of the Year honors in 2021, before transferring to Bradley. He spent his last three seasons with the Braves, averaging 13.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in his final season in 2023-24.

He was the Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year in his final two seasons.

Leons went undrafted in 2024.

The Warriors have Pat Spencer (6'2") and LJ Cryer (6'0") as their two other two-way players. They are one of the smallest teams in the league, so it makes sense to have a lengthy forward available if there are several injuries to their frontcourt.

Leons can play in the dunker's spot on offense. He can catch dumpoff passes and battle for offensive rebounds. He also has an outside stroke, as he's shooting 43.8 percent from three in 12 G League games this season.

My guess is the Warriors wouldn't put him at center, but he can certainly rotate over to block some shots with his length.