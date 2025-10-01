3x NBA All-Star Slams Jonathan Kuminga Over New Warriors Contract
The Golden State Warriors' summer-long contract stalemate with forward Jonathan Kuminga finally came to an end earlier this week, as the two parties agreed to a two-year, $48 million contract with the understanding that the Warriors will explore a trade for Kuminga once he is eligible to be traded again in January.
The deal is viewed as a concession on Kuminga's end, as the 22-year-old forward was reportedly seeking upwards of $30 million per year in negotiations earlier this summer. In addition to the fact that the Warriors will likely look to trade Kuminga this season, Shams Charania also reported the deal "has a team option designed for the contract to be ripped up and renegotiated next summer."
One personality in particular who had a lot to say about Kuminga's decision to sign such a contract after holding out all summer is former NBA All-Star-turned-podcaster Gilbert Arenas, who began his career with the Golden State Warriors from 2001 to 2003. Arenas poked fun at Kuminga and his representation in the manner he typically chastises people,
Gilbert Arenas' Comments
“I don't know if I should be congratulating you or be like, damn, man, you alright, man?” Arenas said. "Hey, hang in there, big dog. Because that's what type of deal this is. Two years, 48.5 (million). You waited all summer for this? You could have got this after your second season. What kind of amateur representation you have? You have to be the agent's biggest client.”
Arenas went even further with his criticism of the deal Kuminga signed, going as far as to say that he essentially wasted everyone's time negotiating this summer to sign a deal that the Warriors front office would have been ecstatic to sign all summer. Arenas even said that Warriors owner Joe Lacob would have viewed the deal as a robbery for his team.
"You have to be his biggest name for you to do the deal like this,” Arenas continued. “Brother, you could have walked over to (Joe Lacob’s) house, kicked his door in, boom, took the wallet, and then signed on that checkbook, two years, 48.5, and walked out."
"He would have looked at that number and said, ‘Hey, Kuminga, hey, you have a nice day. Don't worry about the door, we got that. Tell the guard, stand down. We good, we robbed him.’”
Kuminga missed the Warriors' media day on Monday as well as the first day of training camp on Monday, but reported for practice on Tuesday once his contract was officially on the books. At the end of the day though, both parties seem to be getting what they wanted.
