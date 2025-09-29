Familiar Face Joins Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton With Warriors Commitment
The Golden State Warriors have been the quietest team in the NBA this offseason, watching teams all across the Western Conference improve as they've remained stagnant. However, that isn't exactly their fault, as the prolonged negotiations with Jonathan Kuminga have been the reason. Given the Warriors' cap situation, Kuminga has to be signed first before other players can be signed.
While it's been a quiet offseason, that has all changed on Sunday. Earlier in the day, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Al Horford has committed to the Warriors on a multi-year deal, a move that was expected and confirmed by Horford. Following it up, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel was the first to confirm De'Anthony Melton's return, which was later reported by Charania as well.
However, there was a third commitment on Sunday.
Familiar Face And Fan-Favorite Makes A Return
After the team let him enter free agency, the Warriors will be getting Gary Payton II back next season, as Charania reported the soon-to-be 10-year NBA veteran will return to the team he's played 194 regular season games for.
A standout defense guard/wing, Payton averaged 6.5 points and 3.0 rebounds this season in 62 games for the Warriors. Set to turn 33 years old at mid-season, Payton played some of the best basketball of his career in the second half of last season, posting averages of 9.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and shot an efficient 68.8 TS%.
What Payton's Return Means For Golden State?
Son of NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton, the Warriors guard will give the team more flexibility on the perimeter next season. While Brandin Podziemski was stellar as well during the second half of the season, subbing in Payton II for him gives the Warriors some additional defensive firepower. If he can continue to shoot the outside shot like he did to end the season, it only increases his value.
Payton II played a key role for the team during their 2022 NBA Championship run and is the ideal role player to have if they want to capture another. While he won't be a player that is leaned upon to score 10-12 points per game, he brings a ton of energy with highlight reel dunks and defensive stops.
Now, the Warriors will boast a guard rotation of Steph Curry, Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Payton, Melton, Moses Moody, and rookie Will Richard. As long as Curry can continue to be an All-NBA level player, the rest of the players fill the gaps with their specific roles.