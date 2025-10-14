Al Horford Reveals How Jayson Tatum's Injury Led To Warriors Signing
The Golden State Warriors, for the most part, had a very lackluster 2025 NBA offseason. Filled with speculation about Jonathan Kuminga's future with the franchise, the Warriors could not make any moves until they figured out what to do with the restricted free agent forward.
Finally, Kuminga signed a two-year deal to stay in Golden State, and shortly after, the Warriors signed a handful of veterans to fill out their roster. The most notable addition? Al Horford.
The Warriors went into the offseason desperately needing some frontcourt help, and Horford immediately became a top option for them. Of course, their core group of Horford, Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green has an average age of 36.7, but they undoubtedly are a championship contender, despite those concerns.
Horford, 39, spent the last four years with the Boston Celtics, where he played a significant role in their road to an NBA championship in 2024. Horford is looking to have a similar impact in Golden State, but he is still reflecting on his decision to leave Boston to join forces with Steph Curry and company.
Why did Horford leave the Celtics?
In a recent interview with The Athletic, Horford talked about his decision to leave the Celtics, and while it had plenty to do with what the Warriors had to offer, there was another major deciding factor.
“There was two things there,” Horford explained. “I think the financial part was a component, but more than that, it was the winning part of it, trying to contend for a championship. And I think there was a lot of things up in the air — and it just felt like they weren’t in the same, that same vision, obviously, because [Jayson Tatum] getting hurt, that takes a big toll. So I think at that point I really had to — up until then I was staying in Boston the whole time.”
Of course, the Warriors had plenty to offer Horford, not necessarily in a lucrative contract, but the opportunity to play alongside other veteran stars and compete for a championship. However, Horford also decided to leave Boston because of Jayson Tatum's devastating injury.
In the second round of the playoffs last season, Tatum suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon that is expected to sideline him for the majority of the 2025-26 season, if not all of it. Without Tatum, there is no chance for the Celtics to compete for a title, so Horford's request to win a championship could not be met in Boston.
Horford made it seem like he was planning to stay in Boston and likely retire with the Celtics until Tatum's injury. Even though Tatum is recovering very well and could return at some point during the 2025-26 season, Horford did not want to waste his last years in the NBA banking on an abnormally fast recovery.
Of course, everyone around the NBA wishes Tatum a speedy recovery, but it just so happens that the Warriors might have landed their missing piece to win a championship because of the injury.