Takeaways from Warriors' Loss to Celtics: Dubs' Front Office Outclassed

The Golden State Warriors got blown out Wednesday, losing 120-99 to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Jaylen Brown had a game-high 32 points, and Jayson Tatum added 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Pat Spencer and Gary Payton II paced the Warriors with 14 poins apiece.

Here are two takeaways from Wednesday's game.

Celtics' Front Office Is on Another Level Compared to Warriors' Front Office

The Celtics have no business being this good.

They have lost Kristaps Porzinigs, Al Horford, Jrue Holiday and other key contributors from their 2024 title-winning team. The main reason that happened was to get out of the tax, which seemed impossible even this time last year. But a few more shrewd moves at the trade deadline got them just under the tax line.

Their whole roster's payroll is $187.6 million, and considering their three best players account for over $135 million, they had to find bargain contributors everywhere.

President of basketball operations Brad Stevens has proved to be one of the best executives in the sport.

Neemias Queta was a little-used second-round pick with the Kings. He's now Boston's starting center, making just $2.3 million.

Payton Pritchard was a late first-round pick in 2020, and he's now one of the best offensive hubs off the bench in the sport. He's making just $7.2 million.

Luka Garza barely played in his first four seasons with the Pistons and Timberwolves. He had a great game Wednesday with 15 points and seven rebounds. He's making $2.5 million.

Baylor Scheierman was the 30th pick of the 2024 draft, and he's fit right in by shooting 38.5 percent from three this season. He's making $2.6 million.

Sam Hauser signed with the Celtics after going undrafted in 2021. He's improved every year since, and he's now a three-point marksman who is sixth on the team in minutes per game. He's making $10 million.

This is how the Celtics are second in the Eastern Conference despite cutting payroll this season and not having superstar Jayson Tatum until March.

Meanwhile, the Warriors were just above .500 when they were mostly healthy with a $204.9 million payroll, and since losing Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry, they've fallen apart.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. has had some wins since taking over as general manager in June 2023, but he's nowhere near the level of Stevens.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, it's Stevens who is light-years ahead of the competition, not Dunleavy and team governor Joe Lacob.

Warriors Can't Afford for Melton, Podz and Santos to Hit a Wall

De'Anthony Melton (five points, 2-of-9 shooting), Brandon Podziemski (10 points, 1-of-8 shooting) and Gui Santos (13 points, 5-of-12 shooting) struggled Wednesday, and considering the offensive burden all three have had for weeks, it's not a surprise.

They are due to hit a wall, but the Warriors can't afford that.

Of course, Stephen Curry's return will take some offensive load away from them, but they will still be required to play heavy minutes.

Santos in particular is playing more than he ever has, and frankly he's doing an amazing job with more responsibility.

Podz had consecutive 25-point games against the Timberwolves and Knicks before struggling against the Wizards.

Of the three, Melton might be the most likely to wear down. He's missed three of the last seven games, and you have to wonder if his body is ready for heavy minutes game after game after he missed more than a year with a torn ACL.

To be clear, it isn't fair that these three are being asked to do so much and never let their level of play fall. But that's the reality for a Warriors team that needs an excellent final 13-game stretch to get back into eighth place in the Western Conference.