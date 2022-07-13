Analyst: Steph Curry Above LeBron James All-Time

The "greatest of all-time" debate is one that will likely never slow down. While the conversation is almost always between LeBron James and Michael Jordan, ESPN's Bobby Marks recently declared Steph Curry a top-2 player in NBA history.

"I actually think Steph Curry is the 2nd-best player of all-time, right behind Michael Jordan," Marks said on ESPN. "Curry has this instinct, what I saw with Jordan, where any time he has the ball, you think it's going to go in. He is a threat offensively, I think we have three or four more years of Curry in his prime right now."

Marks continued, saying, "I would put Curry ahead of LeBron James right now, as far as the number two guy behind Michael Jordan." When asked if to clarify if he was talking about present day, or some time down the line, Marks confirmed he is indeed talking about right now. The ESPN analyst added that the next three or four years will make this take even more clear.

Having just secured his fourth championship and first Finals MVP award, Steph Curry bolstered what was already an incredibly accomplished career. The superstar point guard looks to have much more in the tank, which could continue ascending him higher in these all-time debates in the next few seasons. For now, Bobby Marks already has him 2nd all-time.

