Skip to main content
Andre Iguodala Defends Jonathan Kuminga From Attitude Accusations

Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group

Andre Iguodala Defends Jonathan Kuminga From Attitude Accusations

Andre Iguodala believes this young Golden State Warriors player is doing what he should be doing
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga recently received a negative report about his attitude from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

"I'm worried about Kuminga. I’m hearing too many things about him off the court in terms of his head. The level of discipline he lacks," Smith said during a television appearance. "Some of the foolishness. I’m not getting in his personal business. I’m not saying nothing like that. I’m talking attitude, I’m not talking actions. I’m saying that attitude, the level of focus, commitment, determination, just putting your head down, doing the work.”

Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala recently defended Kuminga on a podcast, saying the first-rounder has been doing what he is supposed to be doing this summer.

"My young fella, I’m on his head," Iguodala said on the Point Forward podcast. "He took some licks from Stephen A. I don’t know how warranted they were, because from what I heard he been doing what he supposed to do this summer."

With the departure of Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr., along with the uncertainty surrounding Iguodala’s future, Golden State will need more production from Jonathan Kuminga this season than they required in his rookie year. With this increased responsibility comes a decreased place for the attitude problems that Stephen A. Smith mentioned.

According to Andre Iguodala, Kuminga is on the right track so far this summer.

James Wiseman Opens up About Injuries and Adversity

Former Nets Guard Reacts to Backlash Over Steph Curry Comments

Video: Steph Curry Shows Insane Confidence vs. Nikola Jokic

BNG-L-WARRIORS-04XX-3
News

Andre Iguodala Defends Jonathan Kuminga From Attitude Accusations

By Joey Linn
Steph-Curry-Getty-1238862592
News

Steph Curry Reveals Which Team He Would Join if He Leaves Warriors

By Joey Linn
16549197919548
News

Celtics Players Shares Secret Admiration for Steph Curry

By Joey Linn
lebron-curry
News

LeBron James Shares Message For Steph Curry

By Joey Linn
klay-thompson-giannis-GETTY
News

Steve Kerr: 'I Would Love to Coach Giannis'

By Joey Linn
USATSI_18569422_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry Graduates From Davidson College

By Farbod Esnaashari
thmb-battle-of-the-paddle-main,0
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Serena Williams' US Open Victory

By Joey Linn
Jun 20, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry smiles with the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award trophy during the Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Stephen Curry Receives College Diploma From Davidson

By C.J. Peterson
Steph-Curry-Michael-Jordan-Getty-1238730307
News

Steph Curry Reveals Inspiration From Michael Jordan

By Joey Linn