Andre Iguodala Defends Jonathan Kuminga From Attitude Accusations

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga recently received a negative report about his attitude from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

"I'm worried about Kuminga. I’m hearing too many things about him off the court in terms of his head. The level of discipline he lacks," Smith said during a television appearance. "Some of the foolishness. I’m not getting in his personal business. I’m not saying nothing like that. I’m talking attitude, I’m not talking actions. I’m saying that attitude, the level of focus, commitment, determination, just putting your head down, doing the work.”

Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala recently defended Kuminga on a podcast, saying the first-rounder has been doing what he is supposed to be doing this summer.

"My young fella, I’m on his head," Iguodala said on the Point Forward podcast. "He took some licks from Stephen A. I don’t know how warranted they were, because from what I heard he been doing what he supposed to do this summer."

With the departure of Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr., along with the uncertainty surrounding Iguodala’s future, Golden State will need more production from Jonathan Kuminga this season than they required in his rookie year. With this increased responsibility comes a decreased place for the attitude problems that Stephen A. Smith mentioned.

According to Andre Iguodala, Kuminga is on the right track so far this summer.

Related Articles

James Wiseman Opens up About Injuries and Adversity

Former Nets Guard Reacts to Backlash Over Steph Curry Comments

Video: Steph Curry Shows Insane Confidence vs. Nikola Jokic