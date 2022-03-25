Skip to main content
Injury Update: Andre Iguodala May Return Against Wizards or Grizzlies

Andre Iguodala is "getting closer" to a return.

It'll still be a while before the Golden State Warriors fully become whole again, but they're at least getting some pieces back bit by bit. The latest star to return is looking to be Andre Iguodala.

Steve Kerr spoke at shootaround today where he mentioned that Andre Iguodala will not be playing against the Atlanta Hawks. He did however mention that Iguodala is "getting closer" to a return and might return during one of the upcoming back-to-backs vs the Washington Wizards or Memphis Grizzlies.

Iguodala has not played a game for the Warriors since February 7 and has only played in nine games during all of 2022. For a player of his stature, the most important thing is making sure that he'll be ready to go come playoff time. If he can return to the team with a few games before the playoffs, that would be the perfect scenario.

The Warriors have nine games left in the season with a three-game cushion on the third seed. They still have a chance to take back the second seed, but at this point, it does not seem very likely even though it's a 2.5 game difference. The biggest thing for the team should be a combination of staying healthy for the playoffs, and not falling into the fourth seed - where they could face the Mavericks/Jazz in the first round, and the Phoenix Suns in the second round.

