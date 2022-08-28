Andre Iguodala Shares High Praise For Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves young star Anthony Edwards is already one of the most exciting players in the NBA. With his nearly unparalleled athleticism, demeanor in the clutch, and entertaining persona, Edwards is looking like a cornerstone piece for Minnesota.

On a recent podcast episode, Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala shared some high praise for Edwards, recalling a time the two faced off in transition.

"He did an in and out, and there was absolutely nothing I could do," Iguodala said. "I'm like, 'It's time for me to wrap it up.' This kid, he's different... He can change those directions, can split pick and rolls, and he's explosive coming out of it. It's insane."

Edwards had a great year last season, helping Minnesota make it back to the postseason; however, the goals are even higher for he and the team this year. Having made an all-in move for Rudy Gobert, the Timberwolves hope to be a contender in the Western Conference. While they are still seemingly a tier below that status, another leap from Edwards could make a big difference.

Andre Iguodala has still yet to announce whether or not he will be returning or retiring; however, the current expectation is that the Warriors will hold a roster spot for him until he makes that decision. For now, he is enjoying another title, and appreciating young players like Anthony Edwards.

Related Articles

James Wiseman Opens up About Injuries and Adversity

Former Nets Guard Reacts to Backlash Over Steph Curry Comments

Video: Steph Curry Shows Insane Confidence vs. Nikola Jokic