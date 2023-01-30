Andrew Wiggins Injury Update Revealed

Andrew Wiggins has missed the past two games for the Warriors due to a non-COVID illness, but it looks like he's going to return soon.

Wiggins had a full practice with the Warriors where he "looked great" and is going to be probable for the Warriors' next game on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Wiggins has had an incredibly tough past two months this season. Wiggins has missed 18 of the last 24 games with a combination of both injury and illness. In his last seven games, Andrew Wiggins has averaged only 12.9 points on 34/23/56 shooting - he has not been good.

For the Warriors to have any type of success this season, they're going to need Andrew Wiggins to be both available and healthy. Wiggins was a major contributor to the success of the 2021 championship Warriors team, especially with his rebounding, shooting, and defense.

As it stands, the Golden State Warriors are only one game above .500, and also only half a game away from getting out of the play-in tournament. Their next opponent is the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are also only one game behind them. On paper, this seems like it's a game that may not matter, but it actually has some pretty serious implications on the standings. Hopefully, Andrew Wiggins' return will give the Warriors a much-needed boost.

