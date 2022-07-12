Andrew Wiggins Reveals How LeBron James Comparisons Affected him

Many may not remember this, but when Andrew Wiggins was first entering the NBA many were calling him the next LeBron James. The amount of hype Wiggins received when first debuting was unreal, and it affected him.

Wiggins was a guest on Andre Iguodala's Point Forward podcast, where he revealed how the expectations affected him.

“There was definitely pressure, especially being from Canada, just knowing the whole city is watching," Wiggins said. "The whole country is watching. The whole country wants you to do good. They’re calling you the next LeBron, stuff like that. Ain’t nobody gonna be the next LeBron. That’s one of one."

In retrospect, it's incredibly unfair to brand that level of expectation on Andrew Wiggins on day one. It wasn't something that he dubbed himself, but that others dubbed him. It was a level of pressure he clearly wasn't ready for but took some time to overcome. Fortunately for Wiggins, everything in his career played out the exact way it was supposed to be. He found himself ultimately winning an NBA Championship this season, becoming an All-Star for the first time, and had one of the best seasons he could have hoped for.

If there's one thing to be learned from the case of Andrew Wiggins, it's to not give up on talent. Even if a player is the number one pick and isn't immediately an All-Star, that doesn't mean he won't be in the future. That doesn't mean he won't become a key piece in winning an NBA Championship - never give up.

