Skip to main content
Andrew Wiggins Reveals How LeBron James Comparisons Affected him

Andrew Wiggins Reveals How LeBron James Comparisons Affected him

Andrew Wiggins was once touted as the next LeBron James.

Andrew Wiggins was once touted as the next LeBron James.

Many may not remember this, but when Andrew Wiggins was first entering the NBA many were calling him the next LeBron James. The amount of hype Wiggins received when first debuting was unreal, and it affected him.

Wiggins was a guest on Andre Iguodala's Point Forward podcast, where he revealed how the expectations affected him.

“There was definitely pressure, especially being from Canada, just knowing the whole city is watching," Wiggins said. "The whole country is watching. The whole country wants you to do good. They’re calling you the next LeBron, stuff like that. Ain’t nobody gonna be the next LeBron. That’s one of one."

In retrospect, it's incredibly unfair to brand that level of expectation on Andrew Wiggins on day one. It wasn't something that he dubbed himself, but that others dubbed him. It was a level of pressure he clearly wasn't ready for but took some time to overcome. Fortunately for Wiggins, everything in his career played out the exact way it was supposed to be. He found himself ultimately winning an NBA Championship this season, becoming an All-Star for the first time, and had one of the best seasons he could have hoped for.

If there's one thing to be learned from the case of Andrew Wiggins, it's to not give up on talent. Even if a player is the number one pick and isn't immediately an All-Star, that doesn't mean he won't be in the future. That doesn't mean he won't become a key piece in winning an NBA Championship - never give up.

Ja Morant Blasts Warriors For Thinking About Grizzlies After Championship

Steph Curry Throws Shots at Charles Barkley

Draymond Green Reacts to Warriors' Free Agent Signing

USATSI_17676047_168390270_lowres
News

Andrew Wiggins Reveals How LeBron James Comparisons Affected him

By Farbod Esnaashari32 seconds ago
May 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) have words during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ja Morant Reveals What He Told Warriors After Game 6

By Joey Linn10 hours ago
Curry-Durant
News

Insider: Steph Curry Not Shutting Down Kevin Durant Trade

By Joey Linn11 hours ago
morant-curry042922
News

Ja Morant Blasts Warriors For Thinking About Grizzlies After Championship

By Joey LinnJul 10, 2022
JamesWisemanGoldenStateWarriors
News

Injury Report: James Wiseman Playing vs. Spurs

By Joey LinnJul 9, 2022
Steph-Curry-Smile-1-e1640224426281
News

Steph Curry Throws Shots at Charles Barkley

By Joey LinnJul 8, 2022
92ec313c-e4fb-429c-bcb2-386acf733a7a-draymond
News

Draymond Green Reacts to Warriors' Free Agent Signing

By Joey LinnJul 7, 2022
a2863f20-87ba-43d9-8af7-ba7a0d76a739-2021-08-18_Durant_Draymond
News

Draymond Green Shares Thoughts on Kevin Durant's Trade Request

By Joey LinnJul 7, 2022
otto-porter-steph-curry-GettyImages-1238821049
News

Key Free Agent Reveals Why He Left Warriors

By Joey LinnJul 7, 2022