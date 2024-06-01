Inside The Warriors

Andrew Wiggins Reveals Truth About Failed Warriors Season

The Golden State Warriors had a rough year

Joey Linn

Jan 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks with forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during a break in the action against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks with forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during a break in the action against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

After a second round exit in 2023, the Golden State Warriors missed the playoffs entirely last season. Losing in the play-in tournament to the Sacramento Kings, the Warriors were sent home much earlier than they hoped.

During a recent interview with Sportsnet, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins got honest about this failed Warriors season, saying Golden State dug themselves a hole they were never able to fully escape.

"We were up and down a little bit this season," Wiggins said. "That can do it. I feel like we were never really in a great rhythm. I didn't start the season off well. I didn't think I had a good start to the first half of the season. I started picking it up at the end. If we played how we did that second half of the season - from January on - at the beginning, I feel like it would have been a totally different season."

Wiggins added, "I just feel like the start of the season, we dug ourselves a hole we were trying to get out of."

This was a frustrating reality for Golden State, because while they showed encouraging signs at different points in the year, they were fighting an uphill battle that they were never able to fully overcome. Needless to say, this is a big summer for Golden State.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Shares Strong Message Amid Contract Rumors

Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Receiving Zero Championship Votes in GM Survey

Steve Kerr Gets Brutally Honest About Warriors vs. Lakers

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.