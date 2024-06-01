Andrew Wiggins Reveals Truth About Failed Warriors Season
After a second round exit in 2023, the Golden State Warriors missed the playoffs entirely last season. Losing in the play-in tournament to the Sacramento Kings, the Warriors were sent home much earlier than they hoped.
During a recent interview with Sportsnet, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins got honest about this failed Warriors season, saying Golden State dug themselves a hole they were never able to fully escape.
"We were up and down a little bit this season," Wiggins said. "That can do it. I feel like we were never really in a great rhythm. I didn't start the season off well. I didn't think I had a good start to the first half of the season. I started picking it up at the end. If we played how we did that second half of the season - from January on - at the beginning, I feel like it would have been a totally different season."
Wiggins added, "I just feel like the start of the season, we dug ourselves a hole we were trying to get out of."
This was a frustrating reality for Golden State, because while they showed encouraging signs at different points in the year, they were fighting an uphill battle that they were never able to fully overcome. Needless to say, this is a big summer for Golden State.
