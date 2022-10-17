Skip to main content
Anthony Davis: Lakers Looking to 'Spoil' Warriors Ring Night

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to spoil ring night for the Golden State Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will open up the 2022-23 season on Tuesday with a showdown in The Bay. With it being their first game following another championship, the Warriors will host a ring ceremony prior to tip-off. For LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the Lakers squad, their focus is spoiling this night for Golden State.

"Our first two games are against two title contenders. It’s always good to spoil a ring night. So our mindset is going up and starting this season with a couple Ws," Davis said on Monday.

The Lakers were not a good team last season, and missed the play-in tournament entirely. Looking to turn things around despite few roster changes from last season, Los Angeles will attempt to set the tone on opening night against the defending champs. Their first two weeks of the season project to be difficult, so if they can finish that stretch with a winning record, they will likely be feeling good about themselves. According to Davis, that pursuit starts on opening night against the Warriors.

In the same way Davis and the Laker want to spoil ring night for Golden State, the Warriors will be looking to give their fans something to cheer about after tip-off. While Steph Curry and other Warriors veterans are not expected to exceed 30 minutes while they ramp up their conditioning, Golden State is still favored to win this one.

Anthony Davis: Lakers Looking to 'Spoil' Warriors Ring Night

By Joey Linn

