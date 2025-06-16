Inside The Warriors

Basketball Legend Makes Wild Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Comparison

ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale compared Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark to Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry

Logan Struck

Jun 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jun 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indiana Fever won one of the biggest draft lotteries in basketball history in 2024, and the prize? Caitlin Clark. The Fever lucked out to add one of the biggest superstars in women's basketball history to their squad, and not only has she helped them sell out crowds constantly, but she has already become one of the league's top players.

Clark recently returned from a five-game injury absence on Saturday in a matchup with the New York Liberty, who went into the game undefeated. However, Clark and the Fever made their winning streak come to a screeching end.

In the statement win, Clark dropped 32 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists on 11-20 shooting from the field and 7-14 from three-point range. Clark continues to cement herself as the best shooter in the WNBA, but her absurd range is unmatched by most NBA players.

After the game, basketball legend Dick Vitale, who is best known for his sports broadcasting with ESPN, compared Caitlin Clark's three-point range to Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry.

Via Dick Vitale: "Yes ⁦ @CaitlinClark22 ⁩‘ s range is only challenged by a the best shooter of all time ⁦ @StephenCurry30 ⁩ watch these highlights . She led the ⁦ @IndianaFever to a big Win vs the ⁦ @nyliberty ⁩ who were 9-0 . I am in AWE! via @ESPN App"

Of course, it is hard to compare Clark to the best shooter in the history of the game, but Curry would likely welcome the comparison more than anyone. Clark's impact on the game of basketball, on and off the court, has been incredible and very comparable to the Warriors legend.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News