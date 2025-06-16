Basketball Legend Makes Wild Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Comparison
The Indiana Fever won one of the biggest draft lotteries in basketball history in 2024, and the prize? Caitlin Clark. The Fever lucked out to add one of the biggest superstars in women's basketball history to their squad, and not only has she helped them sell out crowds constantly, but she has already become one of the league's top players.
Clark recently returned from a five-game injury absence on Saturday in a matchup with the New York Liberty, who went into the game undefeated. However, Clark and the Fever made their winning streak come to a screeching end.
In the statement win, Clark dropped 32 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists on 11-20 shooting from the field and 7-14 from three-point range. Clark continues to cement herself as the best shooter in the WNBA, but her absurd range is unmatched by most NBA players.
After the game, basketball legend Dick Vitale, who is best known for his sports broadcasting with ESPN, compared Caitlin Clark's three-point range to Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry.
Via Dick Vitale: "Yes @CaitlinClark22 ‘ s range is only challenged by a the best shooter of all time @StephenCurry30 watch these highlights . She led the @IndianaFever to a big Win vs the @nyliberty who were 9-0 . I am in AWE! via @ESPN App"
Of course, it is hard to compare Clark to the best shooter in the history of the game, but Curry would likely welcome the comparison more than anyone. Clark's impact on the game of basketball, on and off the court, has been incredible and very comparable to the Warriors legend.