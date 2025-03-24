Big Steph Curry Injury Update Before Emotional Heat Game
The Golden State Warriors are in a very critical point of their season.
The team has only three non-playoff teams coming up on their schedule before a brutal stretch nears, but they're also dealing with Steph Curry suffering a pelvic contusion injury. At the same time, they're only half a game out of falling into the play-in tournament.
Fortunately, some positive news has been revealed about Steph Curry's injury. He was seen practicing and has been upgraded to questionable against the Miami Heat.
Via @anthonyVslater: "Steph Curry practiced today. He’s going through an individual workout right now. Will be listed as questionable tomorrow for Jimmy Butler’s return game at Heat, per Warriors. Depends on how body responds to the work."
The Warriors went through a lengthy practice on Monday afternoon. It was something the team definitely needed to do, especially after their disappointing loss against the Atlanta Hawks.
Tuesday night's game between the Golden State Warriors and the Miami Heat will be an emotional one for Jimmy Butler, regardless of what he says. Additionally, it'll be an emotional moment for the Warriors facing off against Andrew Wiggins as well.
Steph Curry wants to be there for that moment.
"Steph feels an obligation always to be there for his teammates, regardless of the circumstances," Kerr said. "He's an amazing teammate. He wants to get back as soon as possible mainly so we can win games and climb the ladder in the playoff race. No doubt he wants to be there for Jimmy, too."
In all honesty, the Golden State Warriors should have more than enough to take down a Miami Heat team that was on a ten-game losing streak. If they can't, there should be a much longer conversation about the team's depth and reliability on Steph Curry.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday night.