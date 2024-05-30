Inside The Warriors

Big Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Rumors Revealed

Could the Golden State Warriors trade for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler?

Oct 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles past Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
If the Golden State Warriors attempt to trade for a star this summer, there could be a lot of intriguing options. New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram is a name that has been floated quite a bit when it comes to potential Warriors targets, but The Athletic's Anthony Slater recently revealed he does not expect Golden State to show much interest in Ingram.

In that same report from Slater, he added the Warriors could show a level of interest in Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler if he were to become available.

"We discussed some of the Warriors’ options on our offseason preview podcast. Two quick situations of note: If Brandon Ingram hits the trade market, I would not expect the Warriors to show interest. If the Heat shop Jimmy Butler, I would expect the Warriors to enter the conversation to at least some degree," Slater wrote.

Butler would likely cost a lot, but the Warriors do have the ability to put together a solid trade package for a star player, so perhaps a deal here is possible. How Golden State approaches this offseason will be very telling of where they are at organizationally. Clearly far from contention, as a second round exit in 2023 followed by missing this year's postseason would suggest, the Warriors need major changes if they truly want to maximize the final years of Steph Curry's stardom.

