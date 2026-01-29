Why Warriors Have Best Package for Giannis Among Shams' 4 Strong Suitors

On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania listed four teams as "strong suitors" for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

They are the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Let's go over what each team can offer and why the Warriors have the best package.

Best Offer from Each Team

Warriors: Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, four first-round picks (2026, 2028, 2030, 2032), one first-round pick swap (2031)

Heat: Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins, Kel'el Ware, two first-round picks (2030, 2032), two first-round pick swaps (2026, 2031)

Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns, Miles McBride, Pacome Dadiet, four first-round pick swaps (2026, 2028, 2030, 2032)

Timberwolves: Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, Joan Beringer, one first-round pick swap (2028)

Why the Warriors Have the Best Package

The first thing that has to be mentioned is the Bucks have already traded swap rights to their first-round picks in 2026, 2028 and 2030. So getting a pick swap in one of those years is less valuable than it normally would be.

Also, it should be noted that Bucks will have a worse record than all of these teams this season, so a 2026 first-round pick swap is basically meaningless.

With these two things in mind, the offers from the Heat, Knicks and Timberwolves are worse than they initially look.

What those three teams have that the Warriors don't is healthy stars who the Bucks can try to reroute to get more draft capital. The Bucks will not be getting back anything if they try to trade Jimmy Butler—and if the Warriors used Draymond Green's salary instead of Butler's to complete this trade, that's still likely true, as Green can't have much trade value at his age.

But even with that being true, the other offers don't come that close to Golden State's.

The Heat have the second-best offer because they can trade first-round picks in 2030 and 2032 and a swap in 2031. If the Bucks think the Heat will be worse than the Warriors from 2030 to 2032 with Giannis, then Miami's package would arguably be better.

But that isn't likely.

The Heat have Bam Adebayo in his prime and higher-quality young talent. The Adebayo-Antetokounmpo Heat have a better long-term outlook than the Curry-Antetokounmpo Warriors, as Curry is turning 38 years old in March.

Put simply, the Warriors' picks from 2030 to 2032 are the most valuable assets that any of these four teams can offer.

With all this said, the Warriors don't have the best package for Giannis overall. The Thunder, Spurs and Hawks are among the teams that can beat Golden State's package.

But if the Bucks want to get this done now and those three teams don't get into the bidding war, the Warriors might just win the Giannis sweepstakes.