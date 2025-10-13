Brandin Podziemski Details Playing Without Steph Curry in Warriors-Lakers
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors got their first taste of what life will be like in the post-Steph Curry era, as the superstar point guard, alongside Jimmy Butler and Al Horford, was sidelined against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Of course, a huge concern from the fanbase has been the Warriors' lack of young talent, as they seem very unprepared for when their aging stars — Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green — decide to retire. However, could they already have their next face of the franchise on the roster?
Podziemski steps up
The Warriors were down four of their expected starters on Sunday night in Los Angeles, so the Warriors needed Podziemski to step up. Luckily, he did just that. Despite falling short of a win, losing 126-116, Podziemski showed out, leading the Warriors with 23 points, five rebounds, and eight assists on 10-16 shooting from the field and 3-7 from beyond the arc.
Podziemski took on point guard responsibilities with Curry and Butler sidelined, and after the game, he opened up about his approach to being the new go-to guy.
"Having an understanding of who's out, who I've got on the floor with me. What I've got to do as a point guard to make sure everybody gets their touches, but also play within myself," Podziemski said after Sunday's game (via Sam Gordon). "I think I did a good job of evenly distributing the load."
Podziemski has proven that he can be a very valuable player through his first two years in the league, but many doubt if he can be a star for the Warriors down the road. Regardless, that is how he envisions himself.
Podziemski wants to take the next step
With Curry, Green, and Butler all 35 years or older and likely inching closer to retirement, Podziemski believes he can be the next franchise player. While talking to The Athletic, Podziemski detailed how he wants Golden State's veterans to pass the torch to him.
“When they leave this thing, they got to leave it with somebody,” Podziemski said. “How can I have their trust? And they can go to (owner) Joe (Lacob) and (general manager) Mike (Dunleavy) and be like, 'Hey, we want to leave it with him. He’s going to continue what we’re leaving.' So, I think about that all time, and I set myself up in that position, to have that."