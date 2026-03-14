Takeaways from Warriors' Loss to Timberwolves: 3 In-Game Injuries Doom Dubs

The Golden State Warriors lost their fourth straight, falling 127-117 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at Chase Center.

Anthony Edwards had a game-high 42 points. The Timberwolves (41-26) shot 56 percent from the field.

Brandin Podziemski had a team-high 25 points for the Warriors (32-34).

Here are two takeaways from Friday's game.

3 In-Game Injuries Doom Warriors

The Warriors started the game without Stephen Curry (knee), Draymond Green (back) and Moses Moody (wrist). During the game, they lost Al Horford (calf), Seth Curry (adductor) and Quinten Post (ankle) as well.

We don't immediately know how serious these injuries are, but can we all just collectively say this is getting ridiculous.

The Warriors are one of the oldest teams in the league, so it's not surprising that they are dealing with some injuries. But no one could have foreseen it would get this bad.

If everyone who couldn't finish the game against Minnesota is also out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, the Warriors will be without seven of their 14 players on standard contracts.

Golden State starts a six-games-in-nine-nights road trip on Sunday.

Porzingis, Leons Shine for Dubs

Porzingis had 20 points on 7-of-16 shooting in 20 minutes.

It's clear he's feeling as good as he has as a Warrior. This version of Porzingis would be an asset for the rest of the season and beyond, but the health questions will loom over everything he does for the rest of his career.

The Warriors have his Bird rights, which means they can re-sign him to a contract of any size. The best-case scenario is he plays enough to convince the Dubs to give him a one-year contract this offseason.

Malevy Leons played some center minutes in the second half, and he was surprisingly effective. He was active on defense, and in transition he had a dunk that was the highlight of the game.

Leons has impressed several times this season. The 6'9" forward is on a two-year, two-way contract, just like LJ Cryer. Leons had six points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in eight minutes, and he was a team-high plus-five.

I've written before that I don't think Leons is ready to help this team in their big moments right now, but a lot can change in a year.

His biggest strength is his feel for the game, and that might be the hardest trait to teach. If he can improve his shooting and physique, he could be playing consistent rotation minutes by this time next year.