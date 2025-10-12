Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are set to face off for the second time through three preseason games on Sunday. However, it is not going to be the usual star-studded matchup that fans would typically have their schedules cleared for.
Even in an exhibition match, a meeting between future Hall of Famers Steph Curry and LeBron James would be must-see TV, but fans will certainly be disappointed on Sunday.
Warriors vs. Lakers injury report
After being near full strength for their first two preseason outings, the Warriors are opting to take it easy for Sunday's matchup against the Lakers.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed that stars Steph Curry (undisclosed), Jimmy Butler (personal), Al Horford (rest), and Moses Moody (calf) will all be sidelined for Sunday's game, via ESPN's Anthony Slater.
This will be the first missed game of the preseason for each of these four Warriors players, as there is no reason to push any of their stars to play in the preseason. As for Moody, he is having an MRI on Sunday to determine the severity of his calf injury, although Kerr believes it is nothing of concern.
In their first meeting with the Warriors this preseason, the Lakers were without LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Marcus Smart. On Sunday, however, they will at least get a couple of those guys back on the floor.
The Lakers have upgraded Austin Reaves and Marcus Smart to active for Sunday's game. Luka Doncic, on the other hand, is questionable for the matchup, as the Lakers are being extra cautious with their superstar guard.
The Lakers have ruled out superstar forward LeBron James (sciatica) for Sunday's game against the Warriors, taking each team's legend off the floor for the preseason matchup, while Maxi Kleber (quadriceps) and Adou Thiero (knee) will join him on the inactive list.
Of course, fans would love to see a star-studded show with guys like Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Luka Doncic, and LeBron James, but each team is prioritizing their players for the preseason matchup.
The Lakers are set to host the Warriors at Crypto.com Arena at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday night.