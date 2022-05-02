Brandon Clarke: Draymond Green's Foul 'Not Surprising'

Skip to main content
Brandon Clarke has an interesting response following Draymond Green's ejection

Draymond Green was ejected just before half-time after receiving a flagrant 2 for a foul he committed on Brandon Clarke. The NBA's justification was that "The first part was the wind and significant contact to the face, and then the pull down from the jersey grab and throw down to the floor to an airborne vulnerable player makes that unnecessary and excessive." While the Golden State Warriors understandably did not agree with the call, Brandon Clarke had a different reaction.

"It’s not shocking that he did that. It’s something he’s done in the past," Clarke said. "He’s been known for flagrant fouls in his career. I’ve watched him on TV my whole life it feels like, so I wasn’t really shocked." Clarke seemed to agree with the call, citing Draymond's history as the reason for his lack of surprise.

When asked about it during his postgame press conference, Steph Curry said, ""It's a tough call, obviously on the road. To start the series, and you get a guy like Draymond headed to the locker room. Nobody wants to see that, it's not good for the game. I didn't think he deserved that, obviously." Klay Thompson shared similar sentiments, saying that "It's unfortunate. We're not the same team without him, but I'm just incredibly proud of how we responded... We responded very well, and some things are out of your control, but you can't hang your head."

The Warriors were able to hang on and secure a win despite the ejection of Draymond Green, and will look to go up 2-0 before heading home to Golden State.

